Farmington, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Global Baby Care Products Market Size Was Valued At USD 204.75 Billion In 2021. The Market Is Projected To Grow From USD 215.13 Billion In 2022 To USD 331.92 Billion By 2030, Exhibiting A CAGR Of 6.40% During The Forecast Period. The COVID-19 pandemic has been shocking and unprecedented on a worldwide scale. As a result, compared to levels prior to the pandemic, demand for baby care products has been higher than anticipated in all regions. In comparison to 2019, the global market grew by 4.21% in 2020, per our research.

Items like baby oil, baby shampoo, baby powder, diapers, baby wipes, baby seat and safety items, baby food, baby clothing, and baby toys are all considered to be part of the category of baby care products. The growth of the market is significantly influenced by the number of babies born each year. The market grew in 2021 as more and more people wanted baby care kits to ensure the health of their infants in both developed and developing nations.

Request Sample Copy of Report “ Baby Care Products Market Size, Share & Trends Estimation Report By Product Type (Cosmetics & Toiletries, Baby Food, Baby Safety & Convenience, and Others), By End-user (Infants and Toddlers), By Sales Channel (Online and Offline), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030 ”, published by Contrive Datum Insights.

Recent Developments:

July 2022 – US-based brand Johnson & Johnson launched a new skin and hair care brand for babies called “Vivvi & Bloom”. The brand offers shampoos, body lotions and body massage oils for babies and toddlers. The brand launched its products to meet the growing needs of millennial parents for their young children. The product is also available on ecommerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart.

– US-based brand Johnson & Johnson launched a new skin and hair care brand for babies called “Vivvi & Bloom”. The brand offers shampoos, body lotions and body massage oils for babies and toddlers. The brand launched its products to meet the growing needs of millennial parents for their young children. The product is also available on ecommerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart. April 2022 – German premium skincare brand Sanosan Baby launched the Sanosan Baby Cleansing line in India, consisting of bath and shampoo, soap and wash foam. The exclusive range was launched in India in collaboration with the company’s Indian partner, Glowderma.

Segment Overview

Product Type Insights

The market is divided into categories for infant food, safety and convenience for babies, cosmetics and toiletries, and other products based on the type of product. The cosmetics and toiletries sector controls the industry. The most widely used goods are infant shampoos, conditioners, soaps, and wipes because they are frequently applied to a baby’s skin. These items are simple to use and effective for treating issues like diaper rashes, illnesses, and dryness. They can provide immediate hydration and revived epidermis, among other things. The growing number of young parents who are concerned about the security and comfort of their infants is one of the main factors boosting demand for makeup and toiletries.

The fastest-growing product area is baby food, which is produced for various age groups according to their nutritional requirements. Because more people spent money on high-quality baby foods that satisfied their nutritional needs in 2021, the market for baby food increased.

End-user Insights

Parents worry that their infants could easily come into contact with harmful bacteria and viruses that could harm their epidermis and overall health. During the forecast period, this market segment is anticipated to expand the fastest. Baby care kits help prevent infant illnesses, increasing demand for the product, particularly among infants. Because there was a greater demand for eco-friendly and premium baby goods in 2021, the market expanded more quickly.

Sales Channel Insights

In 2021, offline sales will surpass online sales in value as more supermarkets, hypermarkets, and specialty shops open across the globe and in multiple locations. Parents examine the product’s details, test it out, and make a careful selection before making a purchase because they are concerned about the health and safety of their infants.

Online sales of baby products for parents are anticipated to increase significantly over the coming years, particularly with the emergence of e-commerce sites like Amazon and Flipkart. Because it is simple to discover products to choose from, there is a wealth of information about the product, and there are services that transport the product to your home, it is anticipated that online sales of baby products will increase during the forecast period.

Regional Outlook:

The largest market for baby goods is now Asia-Pacific. Due to the rapid and significant population growth in Asia, the Asia-Pacific industry is expanding. The most populous countries, China and India, are anticipated to support the industry. India and China are predicted to have the greatest birth rates in 2021 by UNICEF. This will have a significant impact on how quickly the market for baby care goods expands. In 2021, there will be a remarkable shift in the market as more people choose to live in cities and spend more money.

The region of the industry that is expanding second-fastest is North America. The use of strollers, car seats, baby monitors, and safety barriers is a major contributing factor to this. In the United States, the majority of parents purchase items for their infants that are nourishing. Safe, simple-to-digest newborn foods and improved infant formulas that have received FDA approval are in greater demand in the United States.

Europe is regarded as a strong market for baby products because parents in nations like Germany, Italy, the U.K., and France are becoming more knowledgeable about raising children. Due to high demand during COVID-19, sales of baby care items from well-known brands like Kimberly Clark increased in Europe. More people are searching for low-sugar baby foods to aid in teaching infants and children healthy eating habits, which is causing the industry in the area to expand.

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate CAGR of 6.40% from 2023 to 2030. Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 331.92 Billion By Product Type Cosmetics & Toiletries, Baby Food, Baby Safety & Convenience, Others By End-user Infants, Toddlers, Others By Sales Channel Online, Offline, Others By Companies Johnson & Johnson (U.S.), Kimberly-Clark Corporation (U.S.), The Himalaya Drug Company (India), Procter & Gamble Company (P&G) (U.S.), Honasa Consumer Private Limited (Mamaearth) (India), Beiersdorf AG (Germany), Sebapharma GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Nestlé S.A. (Switzerland), Unilever plc (U.K.), Essity AB (Sweden) Regions and Countries Covered North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Rest Of the World Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Latest Trends:

The market will have an opportunity to expand if we can encourage more people to use organic and natural baby care products.

Natural or organic baby care products are created with safe, skin-friendly ingredients that have minimal to no side effects. Compared to elder children or adults, babies’ skin is much more delicate and soft. By developing new products with organic ingredients, a number of new diaper companies have emerged in recent years to highlight the natural and organic advantages of cotton diapers. As an illustration, the Indian business Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. released Goodnessme in October 2021. For babies and infants with sensitive skin, it is a high-end line of baby care kits created with organic ingredients. Because organic products don’t contain any chemicals or preservatives, they are healthier for a baby’s skin and hair.

Driving Factors:

Because baby care products are getting better and better, the industry is expanding.

The market is expanding as more and more infant foods are produced using novel protein and fat combinations that are intended to support babies’ brain development. Consumers must purchase more high-quality baby food items that provide babies with the nutrients they require in order to accelerate market development. For instance, the French firm Danone began offering pre-measured tabs of formula milk for sale in the United Kingdom in March 2021. The new formula milk tabs are simple to break up, making it simple and handy for moms to give their babies.

Restraining Factors:

Baby product sales will suffer because of chemicals in those goods.

A product is brought back from the customer when it is recalled because it is defective or may be hazardous. A maker or the government may request that a product be returned if it has safety issues. Recalls of products in the baby care industry can harm a company’s brand image, which can reduce its customer base and sales. For instance, the American firm Johnson & Johnson announced in August 2022 that it would cease selling talc-based baby powder globally. The business was being sued for using the hazardous substance “asbestos” in its talc-based baby powder, which resulted in health issues like ovarian cancer and damaged the brand’s image.

Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

Johnson & Johnson (U.S.), Kimberly-Clark Corporation (U.S.), The Himalaya Drug Company (India), Procter & Gamble Company (P&G) (U.S.), Honasa Consumer Private Limited (Mamaearth) (India), Beiersdorf AG (Germany), Sebapharma GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Nestlé S.A. (Switzerland), Unilever plc (U.K.), Essity AB (Sweden), and others.

By Product Type

Cosmetic & Toiletries

Baby Food

Baby Safety & Convenience

Others

By End-user

Infants

Toddlers

Others

By Sales Channel

Online

Offline

Others

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

(US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America) Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa) Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Rest Of the World

