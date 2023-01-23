According to a market research study published by Contrive Datum Insights, North America region is the largest market in the world.

Farmington, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Baby Carrier Market size was valued at USD 1.03 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 1.53 Billion in 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.86% from 2022 to 2030. A baby carrier is a structured bag or piece of fabric that is worn by a parent and used to carry a baby or toddler. Parents can hold and carry their babies for longer periods of time with a baby carrier. The baby carrier is helpful when travelling, hiking, walking, etc. The market for baby carriers has grown quickly over the past few years, and this growth is expected to continue at a high CAGR over the next few years. A baby carrier is a way for an adult to hold an infant close to his or her body. These baby carriers have padded shoulder straps and waist belts that can be adjusted for comfort for both the baby and the person carrying it. Different materials are used to make them, depending on how stiff and strong they need to be. Parents today are turning to ergonomic, cloth baby carriers that support the baby’s natural posture and help them grow physically. When you go out with your child, these carriers also keep your child safe, let you move around freely, and are easy to use.

Request Sample Copy of Report “ Baby Carrier Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth Opportunities, Future Trends, Covid-19 Impact, SWOT Analysis, Competition and Forecasts 2022 to 2030 ”, published by Contrive Datum Insights.

Recent Developments:

In October 2022, Wildbird, maker of luxury linen baby slings and other baby products, unveiled The Aerial Buckle Carrier. The Aerial Carrier comes in two sizes (XS-XL and L-4XL) and is innovatively designed to carry babies from newborn to 45 pounds.

Wildbird, maker of luxury linen baby slings and other baby products, unveiled The Aerial Buckle Carrier. The Aerial Carrier comes in two sizes (XS-XL and L-4XL) and is innovatively designed to carry babies from newborn to 45 pounds. In July 2022, US baby care company Ergobaby joined AllThingsBaby.com, a curated online marketplace for mother and baby products. This significant addition is expected to increase the company’s selection of luxurious, authentic and sophisticated baby products from more than 50 global brands.

US baby care company Ergobaby joined AllThingsBaby.com, a curated online marketplace for mother and baby products. This significant addition is expected to increase the company’s selection of luxurious, authentic and sophisticated baby products from more than 50 global brands. In January 2021, LÍLLÉbaby, a renowned baby products company that makes carriers, was acquired by Thrive International Inc.

Regional Outlook:

North America is the largest market in the region, and it is expected to bring in USD 6.3 billion in 2018. This growth is because people are becoming more aware of how safe and comfortable these products are. Also, the new company is getting new customers with its high-end products because the parent company hasn’t lowered the quality of its products. In 2017, Goodbaby International bought Oasis Dragon, a company that makes products for moms and babies. In 2018, Boppy also came out with a new product called ComfyFit. It is a combination of a buckle and a sling that gives personalised and comfortable support.

By 2030, Asia Pacific is expected to have the fastest CAGR, at 5.0%. As developing countries like India, China, and Bangladesh adopt Western culture and ways of life, the global market in Asia and the Pacific offers good opportunities for new segments.

Buy this Premium Research Report@

https://www.contrivedatuminsights.com/buy/49472/?Mode=PM

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate CAGR of 5.86% from 2023 to 2030. Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 1.53 Billion By Type Buckled Baby Carrier, Baby Wrap Carrier, Baby Sling Carrier, Others By Price Point MASS, PREMIUM, Others By Application Offline Store, Online Store, Others By Companies BabyBjrn, MOBY, Chimparoo, Ergobaby, Evenflo, Brevi, Baby K’tan, Bitybean, Baby Tula, Hot Slings, BabySwede, Snuggy Baby, Beco Baby, Beachfront Baby Regions and Countries Covered North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Rest Of the World Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Drivers:

Innovations and growing product lines that lead to higher prices are the main things that are making the global baby carriers market grow. On the global market for baby carriers, the price of baby carriers with new features is higher than the price of other, more traditional baby carriers. Over the years, it has become easier to be a parent because baby carriers have gotten better and more features have been added by manufacturers. But the expansion of product lines by market players has also made products more expensive, as vendors come up with plans to make carriers with ergonomic designs and extra features. Because they have more features and are made of better materials, baby carriers with this ergonomic feature cost more. So, the growth of the global baby carrier market over the next few years is likely to be driven by the addition of new features to baby carriers. By using new technology, suppliers can add more products to their lines and make high-end ones.

Challenges:

A big problem for the growth of the global baby carriers market is that baby carriers don’t last very long. The short amount of time that baby carriers can be used is a big problem for the global baby carriers market. Baby safety items, like baby carriers, need to be changed based on the child’s age, size, and weight. Also, good brands of baby carriers are expensive, so they aren’t a good deal for parents who have to keep buying new ones as their babies grow. All of these things could make people less likely to buy baby carriers, which could hurt sales during the forecast period. For the baby’s safety, you shouldn’t use a baby carrier that is too small for the baby’s weight. Because baby carriers only last a few years, some customers think they are not a good investment. So, many first-time parents don’t think it’s worth it to buy a high-end baby carrier.

Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

BabyBjrn, MOBY, Chimparoo, Ergobaby, Evenflo, Brevi, Baby K’tan, Bitybean, Baby Tula, Hot Slings, BabySwede, Snuggy Baby, Beco Baby, Beachfront Baby, and others.

By Product Type

Buckled Baby Carrier

Baby Wrap Carrier

Baby Sling Carrier

Backpack Carriers

Other

By Price Point

MASS

PREMIUM

Others

By Applications

Offline Store

Online Store

Others

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

(US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America) Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa) Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Rest Of the World

Check out more related studies published by Contrive Datum Insights:

Baby Food Maker Market – The global Baby Food Maker Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.30% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030. North America dominated the market for baby food makers, accounting for more than 30.0% share of the global revenue.

– The global Baby Food Maker Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.30% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030. North America dominated the market for baby food makers, accounting for more than 30.0% share of the global revenue. Face Cream Market – The global Face Cream Market grew from USD 13.2 billion in 2021 to USD 14.62 billion in 2022 at a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period. Asia Pacific was the largest region in the face creams market in 2021. Western Europe was the second-largest region in the market.

– The global Face Cream Market grew from USD 13.2 billion in 2021 to USD 14.62 billion in 2022 at a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period. Asia Pacific was the largest region in the face creams market in 2021. Western Europe was the second-largest region in the market. Baby Fashion Accessories Market – The Global Baby Fashion Accessories Market Was Valued At USD 5.857 Billion In 2019 And Is Expected To Reach USD 8.759 Billion By 2027, At A CAGR Of 6.43% During The Forecast Period. The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7%.

Customization of the Report: The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements.For any queries, you can contact us on anna@contrivedatuminsights.com or +1 215-297-4078. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

About Us:

Contrive Datum Insights (CDI) is a global delivery partner of market intelligence and consulting services to officials at various sectors such as investment, information technology, telecommunication, consumer technology, and manufacturing markets. CDI assists investment communities, business executives, and IT professionals to undertake statistics-based accurate decisions on technology purchases and advance strong growth tactics to sustain market competitiveness. Comprising of a team size of more than 100 analysts and cumulative market experience of more than 200 years, Contrive Datum Insights guarantees the delivery of industry knowledge combined with global and country-level expertise.

Social: Facebook / LinkedIn / Twitter

Contact Us:

Anna B. | Head Of Sales

Contrive Datum Insights

Phone: +91 9834816757 | +1 2152974078

Email: anna@contrivedatuminsights.com