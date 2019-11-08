Baby Einstein’s New Activity Center Cultivates Curiosity As Baby Grows with 4-in-1, 360-degree Design

Around We Grow 4-in-1 Discovery Center Available Exclusively at Buy Buy Baby Through 2019

The innovative 4-in-1 Around We Grow Discovery Center brings the benefits of a traditional baby walker and stationary entertainer together in one solution.



“Designed to cultivate curiosity as baby grows, the activity center helps mom introduce baby to the sights, sounds, and textures of nature and its unique 4-in-1, 360° design promotes movement, occupational dexterity, and cognitive development as baby grows,” said Franco Lodato, SVP global design and innovation at Kids2.

Atlanta, Nov. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Baby Einstein®, a Kids2 brand, takes baby activity centers to a new level with its new Around We Grow™ 4-in-1 Discovery Center launching now exclusively at Buy Buy Baby.

“Parents are looking for activity centers that provide solutions for containment, entertainment, and independent play,” said Rochelle Wainer, Kids 2 VP of Global Insights. “The Around We Grow answers these needs and grows with the baby into the preschool stage.”

The Baby Einstein Around We Grow 4-in-1 Discovery Center brings the benefits of a traditional baby walker and stationary entertainer together in one solution with four distinct ways to play—Walk-Around, Discovery Table, Art Table, and Removable Floor Toys.

The 3-position height-adjustable, cushioned seat travels 360° around the table, supporting baby’s first steps and exploration without the risk of wandering off.

Once baby becomes a walker, the 360° Seat can be removed for free exploration of the Discovery Table.

The art table allows toddlers to explore drawing, painting, building, and creating.

The removable toy stations are also great for floor play and keeping multiple kids engaged at once.

“Designed to cultivate curiosity as baby grows, the activity center helps mom introduce baby to the sights, sounds, and textures of nature and its unique 4-in-1, 360° design promotes movement, occupational dexterity, and cognitive development as baby grows,” said Franco Lodato, SVP global design and innovation at Kids2.

The multi-faceted activity center provides a mix of physical and sensory experiences with 15 nature-themed toys and experiences to encourage auditory, visual, and tactile discovery. Additionally, a full-octave piano introduces music, animals, and colors in English, Spanish, and French.

A mom participating in a sponsored online product review posted, “We love how this discovery center allows for our baby and our toddler to play with the same toy at the same time. Our baby loves to walk around the center and stop to interact with the toys. Our toddler loves to stand at the table and play tunes on the piano. It keeps our little ones entertained and having fun! We are looking forward to the interactive fun to continue as we remove the toys and set this up as a table. So versatile!”

The activity station features quick and easy assembly, wipes clean with a damp cloth, and has a machine-washable seat cover. The suggested manufacturer price is $129.99. The Baby Einstein Around We Grow 4-in-1 will be available at additional retailers beginning January 2020.

About Baby Einstein

Baby Einstein® is a leading multimedia and toy brand that helps parents cultivate curiosity—within their children and themselves—through experiences of shared discovery and creativity. Why? Because curiosity motivates us to learn, adapt, be open to possibility, and gain confidence in our skills. Curiosity is essential for succeeding in our ever-changing world and creating a better one.

Baby Einstein has a portfolio of products including bouncers and rockers, entertainers, play gyms and mats, swings, infant and toddler toys, books, and multimedia content. Acquired by Kids2 in 2013, Baby Einstein is a globally beloved brand in the baby product and multimedia category.

About Kids2

KIDS2, is a global company that designs solutions to help early-stage parents and families create tiny wins that build bright futures. The Kids2™ brand portfolio includes the leading infant, baby, and toddler brands Baby Einstein®, Bright Starts®, and Ingenuity®. Headquartered in Atlanta, Kids2 spans globally with 12 offices in four continents serving customers in more than 90 countries and has been inventing and reinventing baby products for 50 years. Led by CEO Ryan Gunnigle, it operates with an agile start-up approach, which fosters the company’s growing success.

###

Attachments

BE Around We Grow

INGQ3427

CONTACT: Jennifer Sheran Kids2 6788080864 [email protected]