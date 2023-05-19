NEW YORK, May 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — IndexBox, a leading market research firm, has just published a new report, “Global Baby Food Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights”, providing an in-depth analysis of the baby food industry with market forecasts until 2030 . This report is available on their website at this link.

The global baby food market is anticipated to experience substantial growth in the coming years, influenced by several key factors. These include the increasing global birth rate, rising parental awareness about nutritional needs, and growing demand for organic baby food products.

However, the industry also faces several challenges such as stringent regulations on baby food products and the high cost of production. The report delves into how these factors will affect the demand and supply dynamics in the market.

Significant insights on major consuming industries and their impact on the baby food industry have been detailed in the report. The increasing importance of baby food in the food & beverage industry, driven by the high demand from consumers, is expected to bolster the market further.

By Segment:

The baby food industry can be segmented into various types, including infant milk formula, prepared baby food, dried baby food, and others such as cereals and snacks.

Infant Milk Formula: This is the largest segment of the market, driven by increasing parental concerns over providing adequate nutrition to infants. Advances in formula development mimicking the nutritional composition of breast milk have also spurred this growth.

Prepared Baby Food: This segment includes all types of ready-to-eat baby food products. Due to the convenience these products offer to busy parents, this segment is witnessing robust growth.

Dried Baby Food: These include dehydrated baby food products that need to be mixed with water or milk before feeding. With increased shelf-life and ease of transport, these products are gaining popularity.

Others (Cereals and Snacks): Healthy snacking options for toddlers and baby cereals fortified with essential nutrients are also witnessing growing demand, driven by parents’ focus on holistic nutritional intake for their young ones.

By End-User:

Households: The largest consumers of baby food are households, where the product is primarily used for feeding infants and toddlers.

Daycare Centers: These facilities require baby food in large quantities to cater to the feeding needs of many children.

Hospitals: Specialized baby food products are often used in hospitals to provide nutrition to babies who may have specific dietary needs.

By Region:

Asia-Pacific : Dominates the global market due to a high birth rate, increasing disposable income, and rising awareness about baby nutrition.

North America : With a high focus on nutrition and healthy growth of children, the demand for baby food in this region remains strong. Preference for organic and non-GMO products is a notable trend here.

Europe : The market in Europe is driven by high standards for baby food quality and a shift towards more sustainable and natural ingredients.

Latin America , Middle East & Africa : While these regions hold a smaller share of the global market, the growth prospects remain positive due to increasing urbanization, rising income levels, and the growing prevalence of nuclear families.

Key market statistics have been presented to give a quantitative understanding of the market dynamics. These include production volumes, consumption rates, and forecasts of demand and supply.

The report also identifies the ten largest manufacturers in the global baby food industry, highlighting their market share and strategic initiatives.

Nestlé S.A.: Swiss multinational food and drink processing conglomerate corporation. Known for its infant foods under the brand names Cerelac, Nestum, and NAN. Danone S.A.: French multinational food-products corporation. Its baby food brands include Aptamil, Nutrilon, and Cow & Gate. Abbott Laboratories: American global healthcare company. Its baby food products are offered under the Similac and Pedialyte brands. Kraft Heinz Company: American food company that is one of the largest in the world. Known for its baby food brand, Heinz Baby. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc: British multinational consumer goods company, known for its infant nutrition products under the Mead Johnson and Enfamil brands. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.: American food company with baby food products under the Earth’s Best brand. Bristol-Myers Squibb: An American pharmaceutical company that also produces infant nutrition products. FrieslandCampina: Dutch dairy cooperative that produces baby and toddler food under brands like Friso. HiPP GmbH & Co. Vertrieb KG: German company specializing in organic baby food products. Campbell Soup Company: American processed food and snack company, known for its baby food brand, Plum Organics.

