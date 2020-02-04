Baby Yoda powers Disney streaming subscriptions to fast start

Walt Disney Co’s new streaming service Disney+ reached 28.6 million paying subscribers this week, the company said on Tuesday as it reported quarterly earnings that beat Wall Street forecasts.
