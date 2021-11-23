Back in Stock Online Alerts Available on ShopSavvy: New Feature targets hard to find items at Walmart, Amazon Best Buy, Target and Costco

Breaking News
Dallas, Texas, United States, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ShopSavvy’s Fall 2021 releases continues with the launch of automatic “back in-stock” checking in the ShopSavvy iOS and Android apps.

“Unprecedented global supply shortages have made locating hard to get holiday items a real challenge this year. We want to give our customers a little extra edge this season, by alerting them the *minute* their favorite items are back in-stock, and available to purchase.” said John S. Boyd CEO of Monolith Technologies, makers of the ShopSavvy application.

“ShopSavvy will check the stock status continuously throughout the day for any item you save in the app. It will send you an alert the as soon your saved item comes back in-stock.”

The feature can be activated by simply searching for the item via keyword, then saving the item the user wants to buy. ShopSavvy will start checking the stock status of each saved item, and in stock alerts will be delivered via email and/or notification.

“We are very excited to be launching this new functionality with five major retailers: Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy, Target and Costco. We’ll be adding stores based on consumer demand, and new retail partnerships over the coming months.” Said Jake Marsh, Co-founder, and Head of Development. “We’ve seen how folks are forced to manually search each retailer’s website over and over each day for hard-to-find holiday items, hoping they’ll get lucky and find the item in-stock. We’ve now completely automated away all of that hassle.”

Over time, ShopSavvy will add the ability for users to customize the frequency of stock and price checks throughout the day.

Android users can download ShopSavvy on Google Play at: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.biggu.shopsavvy&hl=en.

iPhone users can download the mobile app through the iTunes App Store at https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/shopsavvy-barcode-scanner/id338828953

ShopSavvy for Desktop Chrome can be downloaded at:

https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/shopsavvy/megchchilhekbbnfcklodmndefbhkbco?hl=en-US

About Monolith Technologies

Monolith Technologies, Inc was formed by the former co-founders and early employees of ShopSavvy with over 40 million downloads. Monolith builds and own apps that power mobile commerce for the billions of shoppers coming online every year.   These mobile technologists believe technology should be used to encourage competition and allow a fair playing field for small and local retailers as well as the big online ones.    

About ShopSavvy

ShopSavvy is the leading mobile shopping community with millions of monthly active users during the holiday season. ShopSavvy empowers smartphone users to quickly and seamlessly locate, research and buy products at the point of sale. ShopSavvy aggregates product data, deals, ratings and reviews from retailers, partners and its own users to provide the most comprehensive source of information and advice for mobile shoppers anywhere. For advertisers, ShopSavvy delivers hyper-relevant deals, promotions, warranty offers and other UPC/GPS-targeted content to consumers. For more information, visit http://shopsavvy.com.

Screenshots

Screenshots of the ShopSavvy app can be downloaded at https://shopsavvy.link/screenshots

Press Kit

Press Kit including Videos and B-Roll for the ShopSavvy app can be downloaded at https://shopsavvy.link/presski

For orignal news story, please visit https://prdistribution.com/news/back-in-stock-online-alerts-available-on-shopsavvy-new-feature-targets-hard-to-find-items-at-walmart-amazon-best-buy-target-and-costco.html

CONTACT: Media Company: Monolith Technologies, Inc, Media Name: John Boyd, Media Phone: 6503181009, Media Email: john_shopsavvy@customers.prdistribution.org Media URL: http://www.shopsavvy.com/

