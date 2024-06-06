A bipartisan group of House lawmakers is commemorating the 80th anniversary of D-Day on Thursday by parachuting out of a World War II-era plane over Normandy, France, just as Allied airborne forces did on June 6, 1944.

The 10 legislators – nine Republicans and one Democrat, all veterans of the armed forces – will don World War II military uniforms and jump into Normandy from a U.S. C-47 military transport plane that was extensively used during the war.

“The fact that we

[Read Full story at source]