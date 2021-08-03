Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Back-to-School Time Ideal for Future Education Planning

Back-to-School Time Ideal for Future Education Planning

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 7 mins ago

Santa Fe, NM, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — With schools resuming soon, it’s the perfect time to begin planning for your student’s future and maximizing tax benefits. The Education Plan®—New Mexico’s 529 college savings plan—offers an easy method to save for higher education and pave the way to a brighter future, while also offering important tax benefits. 

“While you’re back-to-school shopping or planning for the school year ahead, begin thinking further down the road to higher education,” said Carolyn Fittipaldi, Marketing Director of the Education Trust Board of New Mexico, the state agency that administers The Education Plan®. “Whatever grade a child may be entering, saving early can help tremendously with the rising costs of education and reducing the burden of student loan debt.” 

The Education Plan® can be used to cover tuition, housing, meal plans, books, supplies, computers and fees at any school nationwide—vocational or trade schools, professional schools, colleges and universities. Additionally, contributions are tax-deductible on some state income tax returns, and earnings grow free of state and federal taxes. Withdrawals are also tax-free when used to cover qualified education expenses.

“We wish everyone a happy and safe school year and encourage parents and grandparents to look into a 529 college savings plan like The Education Plan®,” added Fittipaldi.

To learn more about The Education Plan®, visit TheEducationPlan.com or call 1-877-337-5268.

CONTACT: Joanie Griffin
The Education Plan
505-261-4444
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.