Cybersecurity assessments aid education and government entities in improving security posture with Backblaze products

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Backblaze, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLZE), the leading specialized storage cloud, today announced it has earned inclusion in StateRAMP’s Progressing Snapshot and the TX-RAMP Provisional programs. These programs standardize security requirements by assessing solutions that serve state and local government and education (SLED) institutions, empowering public institutions to level up their data security with safeguards that meet verified security standards.

According to 2023 reporting from Sophos , cybercriminals are targeting SLED enterprises more frequently than any other segment, creating an increasingly complex threat and compliance landscape for IT teams in education and government. StateRAMP and TX-RAMP help cut through this complexity by delivering consistent standards that require implementation of information security safeguards based on National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) guidelines. This allows state agencies to more confidently select compliant cloud providers to secure delivery of the essential services they provide.

“The TX-RAMP and StateRAMP programs require a standardized set of cybersecurity controls. The StateRAMP Progressing Snapshot status and the TX-RAMP Provisional status demonstrate Backblaze’s ongoing commitment to rigorous information security controls,”’ said Mark Potter, Chief Information Security Officer at Backblaze. “We want organizations to feel confident that they can trust our solutions to help them adhere to standards-based practices for protecting their valuable data. Alongside our SOC 2 Type 2 attestation, we’re happy to add this new StateRAMP status and TX-RAMP Provisional authorization to our robust security profile.”

While hundreds of SLED entities already trust Backblaze to secure their data from ransomware, hardware failure, natural disasters, and other data mishaps, many other publicly funded institutions require StateRAMP or TX-RAMP authorizations for procurement. In particular, TX-RAMP is a requirement for technology providers seeking to serve the SLED space in Texas. As such, this announcement signals the availability of Backblaze products for a wider swath of the public sector.

About Backblaze

Backblaze makes it astonishingly easy to store, use, and protect data. The Backblaze Storage Cloud provides a foundation for businesses, developers, IT professionals, and individuals to build applications, host content, manage media, back up and archive data, and more. With over three billion gigabytes of data storage under management, the company currently works with more than 500,000 customers in over 175 countries. Founded in 2007, the company is based in San Mateo, CA. For more information, please go to www.backblaze.com .