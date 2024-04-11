Leading specialized cloud storage platform joins Motion Picture Association security initiative to advance trust and best practices as media workflows move to the cloud

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Backblaze, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLZE), the leading specialized storage cloud, today announced that it has joined the Trusted Partner Network (TPN), a security initiative wholly owned by the Motion Picture Association (MPA). The move demonstrates Backblaze’s commitment to upholding TPN standards and content security best practices, and to serving the enterprise-grade security needs of media and entertainment companies.

Content workflows are evolving at an unprecedented pace due to accelerating technology advancements, increasingly distributed production and post-production teams, expanded channels for streaming live and on demand, and more. This new production era is driving IT teams to adopt a rapidly expanding toolset, along with all the questions of trust, cost, and security that come with new tools and third party providers.

From ransomware attacks to embarrassing leaks, media companies are high profile targets for a variety of cybercrime threats. Protecting intellectual property is mission critical, but being able to vet and adopt affordable, secure solutions without slowing down work has become a major challenge.

“We were interested in Backblaze as a storage tier for our customers’ data because they can deliver the performance we need without the restrictions and high prices of the other providers,” said Ray Panahon, SVP, Technology at Blu Digital . “Their joining TPN gave us the confidence and trust in their security stance we needed to make a long term commitment.”

The Trusted Partner Network provides content creators and service provider partners with standardized methods to share critical security status specific to the industry. To achieve Blue Shield status, TPN members submit self assessments of their security posture which interested companies can then review when assessing their product or service. Backblaze’s membership demonstrates its ongoing commitment to rigorous and robust information security measures and providing content creators with secure content exchange. More information about Backblaze’s offerings for media entertainment can be found on their website .

“Backblaze is committed to standards-based information security controls across all of our products and solutions, as our SOC 2 Type 2 attestation supports,” said Mark Potter, Chief Information Security Officer at Backblaze. “We’re pleased to make it easier for IT and cybersecurity professionals in the media and entertainment industry to assess our security practices and make informed decisions about organizational, business process, and technical safeguards designed to protect their content.”

For more information about the Trusted Partner Membership efforts to advance content security, please visit the TPN website .

About Backblaze

Backblaze makes it astonishingly easy to store, use, and protect data. The Backblaze Storage Cloud provides a foundation for businesses, developers, IT professionals, and individuals to build applications, host content, manage media, back up and archive data, and more. With over three billion gigabytes of data storage under management, the company currently works with more than 500,000 customers in over 175 countries. Founded in 2007, the company is based in San Mateo, CA. For more information, please go to www.backblaze.com .

