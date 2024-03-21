Contract Addition Streamlines Procurement for Affordable Cloud Storage Solutions

SAN MATEO, Calif. and RESTON, Va., March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Backblaze, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLZE), the leading specialized storage cloud, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, announced today that Backblaze’s product portfolio has been added to Carahsoft’s National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint contract. The contract addition enables Carahsoft and Backblaze to provide the company’s cutting-edge cloud storage solutions to participating States, Local Governments and Educational Institutions. This certification is augmented by the recent addition of Backblaze to Carahsoft’s NYOGS- and OMNIA-approved vendor lists.

NASPO ValuePoint is a cooperative purchasing program facilitating public procurement solicitations and agreements using a lead-state model. The program provides the highest standard of excellence in public cooperative contracting. By leveraging the leadership and expertise of all states and the purchasing power of their public entities, NASPO ValuePoint delivers the highest valued, reliable and competitively sourced contracts, offering public entities outstanding pricing.

“We are continuously looking for ways to deliver more value and ease for our partners,” said Elton Carneiro, Senior Director, Partnerships at Backblaze. “Being a NASPO-approved vendor is a game changer for higher Educational institutions and Government agencies who need affordable and flexible data management and storage.”

For Public Sector agencies, procurement processes can be overwhelmingly complex and time consuming. Yet these companies face some of the greatest challenges when it comes to affordably protecting and using their data given ransomware attacks and budget constraints. Carahsoft’s NASPO program cuts through complexity with cooperative purchasing, resulting in more favorable terms and conditions and competitive pricing. Previously, it was hard for many State, Local, Educational and Government institutions to benefit from the affordability and reliability that Backblaze provides. Now, Backblaze’s addition to Carahsoft’s NASPO contract streamlines procurement of B2 Cloud Storage and Backblaze Computer Backup—speeding up the acquisition timeline for Public Sector customers.

For Backblaze, the NASPO status enhances the company’s channel program by widening avenues for collaboration with Government-focused resellers, further broadening Backblaze’s robust partner network.

“The availability of the Backblaze portfolio to NASPO members strengthens our partnership by aligning with Government procurement processes and expanding Backblaze’s reach in the Public Sector market,” said John Rentz, MultiCloud Team Lead at Carahsoft. “It is critical we support the Government as they work to modernize their cloud data storage systems to meet the demands of an increasingly digital era. By collaborating with Backblaze and our reseller partners, we can continue to expand and improve agency access to the affordable, cutting-edge solutions they need to achieve mission success.”

Backblaze’s offerings are available through Carahsoft’s NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902. For more information, contact the Carahsoft team at (833) 597-5570 or [email protected].

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for MultiCloud, Cybersecurity, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and Engagement, and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

About Backblaze

Backblaze makes it astonishingly easy to store, use, and protect data. The Backblaze Storage Cloud provides a foundation for businesses, developers, IT professionals, and individuals to build applications, host content, manage media, back up and archive data, and more. With over three billion gigabytes of data storage under management, the company currently works with more than 500,000 customers in over 175 countries. Founded in 2007, the company is based in San Mateo, CA. For more information, please go to www.backblaze.com.

