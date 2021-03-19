Background Screening Provider Asurint Hosting Webinar on Automating Adjudication and Adverse Action Processes

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 29 mins ago

Webinar to be held March 25, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. EST

Asurint General Counsel Kelly Uebel and Compliance Manager Lindsey Rajan will co-host the March 25th webinar on adjudication and adverse action.

Cleveland, Ohio, March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Employment background screening provider, Asurint announced today that their monthly webinar series for March will focus on streamlining the adjudication and adverse action processes. “Improve Your Hiring Process: Adjudication & Adverse Action Automation” will be recorded live on Thursday, March 25th at 12 p.m. EST. The webinar will be co-hosted by Asurint General Counsel, Kelly Uebel and Compliance Manager, Lindsey Rajan. Those interested in gaining efficiencies in these important processes  are encouraged to register for the event.

The upcoming March webinar is the second in a multi-part series entitled “Improve Your Hiring Process” presented by Asurint. This webinar series highlights common pain points HR professionals face within the hiring process, and then offers solutions on how Asurint can help streamline workflows and improve efficiencies.

Asurint General Counsel, Kelly Uebel will be leading the discussion along with Compliance Manager, Lindsey Rajan. Together, they will walk through each process, examine common pitfalls HR professionals encounter and delve into how Asurint can provide solutions that allow recruiters to automate, reduce human error, save time and, ultimately, hire faster. A live Q&A with Kelly and Lindsey will be held at the end of the webinar for all attendees.

Attendees should expect to gain new considerations they can apply to their adjudication and adverse action processes that include: automating multiple adjudication matrices, managing various adverse action requirements that vary by jurisdiction, reducing human error and more.

Asurint invites those interested in learning more about how to improve their adjudication and adverse action processes to register for the live recording of “Improve Your Hiring Process” on March 25th, 2021 at 12 p.m. EST.

Full information can be found about the March 25th webinar by clicking here.

About Asurint

Asurint is leading the background screening industry forward. Our powerful, customizable technology—backed by expert answers and personalized assistance—helps employers hire the right candidates every time, and faster than ever before.

Our clients leverage better background checks to reduce manual workloads, minimize compliance risk, promote a safer workplace, and drive insights to boost hiring and recruitment success.

