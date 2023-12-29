Next government will inherit most challenging situation in public services since second world war, IPPR saysPublic services will not recover until the 2030s even under a Labour government, and it will take a decade to clear the backlog in the NHS and the courts, a report says.The study from the Institute for Public Policy Research, a progressive thinktank, outlines the challenges an incoming Labour government would face, with voters impatient for change within a first term. Continue reading…
Read Full Story
Latest posts by The Guardian (see all)
- Backlog in NHS and courts will take 10 years to clear, says thinktank - December 29, 2023
- Three men who died when 4×4 swept away in Yorkshire river named by police - December 29, 2023
- ‘T-shirt row’ causes Saudi Arabia-based Turkish Super Cup final to be postponed - December 29, 2023