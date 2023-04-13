From swing sets to pergolas and gazebos, consumers can design the garden of their dreams with Backyard Discovery’s ready-to-assemble sets

Backyard Discovery Premium Swing Sets and Patio Sets are Available in the UK Backyard Discovery, a lead in outdoor play and patio for the last 30 years in the United States, is launching their premium outdoor products across the UK market just in time for spring.

PITTSBURG, Kan., April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Backyard Discovery, the leaders in outdoor play and patio products, is now available in the UK for homeowners to create their dream garden just in time for the warmer months ahead. The company offers a variety of styles, colors and options across their entire play and patio product lines to ensure consumers can find the perfect set to complement their outdoor space.

In addition to adding beauty and function, Backyard Discovery products are all built to withstand the outdoor elements including sun, rain, snow, extreme temperatures, and high winds. They are the only company on the market to have their entire line of pergolas and gazebos Pro-Tect® certified to withstand up to 160 kmh winds and up to 4,423 kg on the roof load.

“Backyard Discovery has been a trusted resource for homeowners for over 30 years,” said Heather Napier, Director of Marketing of Backyard Discovery. “We are not only the leaders in play and patio here in the United States, but also expanded last year into Canada. We are thrilled to now have a more global footprint with our UK presence.”

UK residents can shop for everything from playhouses and playsets to pergolas and gazebos. The UK collection includes:

Backyard Discovery Gazebos: offered in a variety of sizes, styles and materials, the line of Backyard Discovery gazebos helps homeowners stay protected from the elements and extend the time they spend outside, year-round. Available at www.backyarddiscovery.co.uk and select retailers and on Amazon.

Gazebo options include:

Norwood Gazebo : This cedar wood structure is naturally resistant to decay and provides comfort and protection from the outdoor elements with its thermal insulated steel roof, which reduces heat transfer by up to 11 degrees Celsius. Pro-Tect® Certified performance structure able to withstand the weight of up to 3,755 kg and up to 160 kmh winds.

Barrington Gazebo : This durable set, constructed of cedar wood features powder coated steel brackets and hardware, steel anchoring brackets and a dent-resistant steel which reduces heat transfer by up to 11 degrees Celsius. Pro-Tect® certified performance structure able to withstand the weight of up to 4,423 kg and up to 160 kmh winds. Available in 4.3m x 3m and 4.8m x 3.6m sizes.

Saxony XL BBQ Grill Gazebo : This unique BBQ gazebo is perfect for the BBQ master in the house! Made from naturally durable cedar wood, this set features a black steel roof to offer protection from the outdoor elements when grilling. The Saxony XL can house two standard grills or a griddle and smoker, giving homeowners freedom to create their ideal outdoor cooking space. The set also features two built-in, powder coated steel countertops as well as accessory hooks to keep cooking utensils organized. Pro-Tect® certified performance structure able to withstand the weight of up to 1,712 kg and up to 160 kmh winds.



Backyard Discovery Pergolas: a beautiful addition to any backyard, the line of Backyard Discovery pergolas includes a wide variety of choices including different finishes, styles, and colors. Available at www.backyarddiscovery.co.uk, select retailers and on Amazon.

Pergola options include:

Wood Pergolas : The elegant style of this cedar wood patio accessory features a classic beam pattern, providing stability and shade. Pro-Tect® certified to withstand up to 160 kmh winds. Available in 3.6m x 3m and 4.3m x 3m sizes.

: Trenton Modern Steel Pergola : This 3m x 3.6m x 2.3m powder coated, galvanized steel pergola comes in a beautiful black finish and offers protection against chipping, scratching, corrosion, and UV harm. Pro-Tect® certified to withstand up to 16-kmh winds and comes with an optional full shade canopy.

Windham Modern Steel Pergola : This powder coated, galvanized steel construction pergola comes in a contemporary white finish and is maintenance free and rust free, offering protection against chipping, scratching, corrosion, and UV harm. Pro-Tect® certified to withstand up to 160kmg winds and comes with an optional full shade canopy. Available in 3m x 3.6m x 2.3m, 3m x 4.3m x 2.3m and 3.7m x 4.9m x 2.3m sizes.

:

Swing sets: known for their premium quality and durability, the playsets from Backyard Discovery are some of the most sought after swing sets and playhouses! Sets of all sizes and designs ensure a fit in every backyard. Sold on www.backyarddiscovery.co.uk, select retailers and on Amazon.

About Backyard Discovery

For over 30 years, Backyard Discovery has been producing the highest quality wooden swing sets, playhouses, pergolas, gazebos, and patio products for the home. Our team of innovators and specialists are passionate about bringing our love of quality family moments to your backyard. We are everyday parents just like you, while also expert craftsmen with a long legacy of building great products for millions of customers. We strive to take kids outside (just like we were) where they can flex both their muscles and their minds.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jennifer Podkasik

Arrowhead Communications

jen@arrowheadcommunications.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/348b75ca-02d4-4a5e-96ed-6d67cf7df3f9