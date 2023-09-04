Leading bactericides market players include Bayer Crop Science AG, Syngenta Crop Protection AG, Biostadt India Limited, BASF SE, Nufarm Agriculture Limited, Sumitomo Chemical Company Ltd., FMC Corporation, Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd., PI Industries, and Aries Agro Ltd.

New York, Sept. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global bactericides market size is estimated to attain at ~ 4 % CAGR from 2023 to 2035. The market is expected to garner a revenue of USD 13 billion by the end of 2035, up from a revenue of ~USD 9 billion in the year 2022. The rising cases of crop ruin due to bacterial infestation highlight the need for effective measures to control and manage bacterial disease in agriculture. Bacterial infection can cause significant damage to crops, leading to yield losses, reduced quality, and economic hardships for farmers.

Request Free Sample Copy of this Report @

https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request- 5085

Besides this, the growing efforts by regulatory bodies to ensure food safety are significantly contributing to the bactericides market growth. For instance, the Global Strategy for Food Safety 2022-2030 by the WHO aims to minimize the burden of foodborne infections by ensuring that all people consume safe, & healthy food, everywhere. Regulatory bodies often promote and enforce good agricultural practices, which include guidelines for bactericide use, application techniques, and ensuring public health.

Bactericides Market: Key Takeaways

Market in Europe to propel highest growth

The foliar spray segment to garner the highest growth

Market in Asia Pacific to grow at the highest rate

Increasing Pressure to Suffice the Food Demand across the Globe to Boost Market Growth

Along with growing incomes in emerging countries, the food demand is anticipated to increase by 59% to 98% by 2050. With a higher demand for food production, farmers strive to increase agricultural productivity. Bacterial diseases can significantly impact crop yield and quality. Therefore, the use of bactericides can help control bacterial infections and improve crop health, leading to increased productivity. Modern farming often involves intensive agricultural practices, such as high-density planting, greenhouse cultivation, digital farming, or hydroponics. These practices can create favorable conditions for the spread of bacterial diseases due to increased plant density, humidity, and limited airflow. As a result, there is an increased need for bactericides to control and prevent bacterial infections in these intensive farming systems.

The agriculture sector is dependent upon the chemical industry to protect crops from harming organisms including chemical fertilizers, fungicides, and others. Similarly, other sectors are also using chemicals for various applications, leading to a rise in the sale of the chemicals. According to the European Chemical Industry Council, the world’s chemical sales in the year 2021 were 2.8 times more than twenty years ago.

Bactericides Market: Regional Overview

The global bactericides market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa region.

Expanding Agricultural Industry to Drive Market Growth in the European Region

The bactericides market in the European region is estimated to garner the largest revenue by the end of 2035. The higher contribution of the agriculture sector to European GDP is the main factor driving the market growth in the region. Agriculture accounted for 1.4% of the EU GDP in 2022. Agricultural revenue per yearly work unit is expected to climb by an additional 12.5% in the EU in 2022, reaching a level 44.3% higher than the index level in 2015. On the other hand, the rising use of bactericides and growing practices of modern agriculture techniques is also expected to augment the market growth in the Europe region.

Growing Cancer Cases to Propel the Growth in the Asia Pacific Region

The Asia Pacific bactericides market is estimated to garner the highest CAGR by the end of 2035. Bactericides are an essential component of crop protection strategies. The Asia Pacific region has a significant agricultural sector, and the demand for high-quality crops has been increasing due to population growth and changing dietary patterns. Bacterial diseases can cause substantial crop losses, driving the need for effective bactericides to ensure better yields and food security. As consumer preferences shift towards healthier and more sustainable food options, the demand for organically grown produce has been increasing.

Bactericides that are approved for organic farming are in demand to address bacterial diseases without compromising organic certifications. The Asia Pacific region is a major exporter of agricultural products. Compliance with international phytosanitary standards and regulations is crucial for accessing global markets. Bactericides play a role in ensuring that agricultural products meet these standards, thereby driving the demand for effective disease control solutions.

Make an Inquiry Before Buying this Report @

https://www.researchnester.com/inquiries-before-buying- 5085

Bactericides, Segmentation by Mode of Application

Soil Treatment

Foliar Spray

Amongst these segments, the foliar spray segment is anticipated to hold the largest share over the forecast period. Foliar spray is the most used technique for spreading bactericides. This is owing to its high efficiency and easy-to-use technique; farmers highly prefer it. By the use of foliar spray, the bactericides can be directly applied on the leaves or the whole plant which damages the quality of the soil. Therefore, it is beneficial for plants affected by nutritional deficiencies.

On the other hand, it is easy to use and simple equipment, eliminating labor and machinery costs. Sustainable agriculture practices aim to minimize environmental impact while ensuring productivity. Foliar sprays can be used judiciously as part of sustainable farming practices to target pests and diseases directly, reducing the need for excessive pesticide use. The FAO promotes the use of foliar sprays as a sustainable pest management option.

Bactericides, Segmentation by Crop Type

Oilseeds & Pulses

Cereals & Grains

Fruits & Vegetables

Amongst these segments, the cereals & grains segment is anticipated to hold a significant share over the forecast period. The growth of the segment is primarily attributed to the growing production and use of cereals and grains. According to FAO’s preliminary prediction, worldwide grain consumption in 2023/24 is expected to reach around 2,803 million tons, gaining 0.9 percent from 2022/23 levels. The global cereal output in 2023 and utilization in 2023/24, global grain inventories could climb by 1.7 percent above their original levels, hitting a record 873 million tons.

Bactericides can be used in cereal and grains to control bacterial diseases that can negatively impact crop health and yield. The bacterial disease can infect various parts of cereal and grain crops, including the leaves, stems, heads, and kernels. Bactericides are used to suppress or manage bacterial pathogens, minimizing the damage caused by these diseases.

Request for Customization of this Report @

https://www.researchnester.com/customized-reports- 5085

Bactericides, Segmentation by Type

Dithiocarbamate

Amide

Copper-Based

Antibiotics

A few of the well-known market leaders in the global bactericides market that are profiled by Research Nester include Bayer Crop Science AG, Syngenta Crop Protection AG, Biostadt India Limited, BASF SE, Nufarm Agriculture Limited, Sumitomo Chemical Company Ltd., FMC Corporation, Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd., PI Industries, Aries Agro Ltd., and other key market players.

Recent Development in the Market

Syngenta Crop Protection AG announced the acquisition of NemaTrident and UNispore, the next-generation bioinsecticides, launched by leading developer, Bionema Limited. These two will provide customers with additional and complementary methods to control insect pests and resistance effectively and sustainably.

Nufarm Agriculture, Inc. announced the 5-year extension of its partnership with Valent Canada, Inc. to continue to be a distribution relationship in Canada. It will extend the supply of insecticides, herbicides, fungicides, seed treatments, and other plant growth regulators.

About Research Nester

Research Nester is a one-stop service provider with a client base in more than 50 countries, leading in strategic market research and consulting with an unbiased and unparalleled approach to helping global industrial players, conglomerates, and executives for their future investments while avoiding forthcoming uncertainties. With an out-of-the-box mindset to produce statistical and analytical market research reports, we provide strategic consulting so that our clients can make wise business decisions with clarity while strategizing and planning for their forthcoming needs and succeed in achieving their future endeavors. We believe every business can expand to its new horizon, provided the right guidance at the right time is available through strategic minds.

CONTACT: AJ Daniel Corporate Sales, USA Research Nester Email: info@researchnester.com USA Phone: +1 646 586 9123 Europe Phone: +44 203 608 5919