In a significant development for the crypto community, Bad Idea AI ($BAD) is set to enhance its market presence through a strategic listing on the renowned Gate.io exchange platform.

Lewes, DE, March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In a move that underscores its growing prominence within the digital asset space, Bad Idea AI, identified by its innovative ticker symbol $BAD, is thrilled to announce its upcoming listing on Gate.io, a leading global crypto exchange. Starting from 09:00 AM UTC on March 27, 2024, traders and crypto enthusiasts will have the opportunity to engage with BAD/USDT trading pairs on Gate.io, marking a pivotal moment for the project’s expansion and accessibility.

This listing on Gate.io represents not just a significant milestone for Bad Idea AI but also a testament to its burgeoning influence and adoption across the crypto landscape. The project, known for its experimental approach to integrating artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain technology, and decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs), continues to capture the attention and imagination of the digital community worldwide.

Significant User Adoption and Community Growth

In recent months, Bad Idea AI has witnessed exponential growth in user adoption, particularly through its advanced AI chatbot system. Now installed in over 229 Telegram groups, this system serves a population of 125,554 individuals, demonstrating the project’s utility and appeal. A notable highlight is the bespoke chatbot version for the Shiba Inu community, now present in 41 groups with an impressive reach of 110,250 members, showcasing Bad Idea AI’s commitment to tailored, community-specific solutions.

A Word from the Project’s Listing Manager

Reflecting on this landmark achievement, Mr. Lightspeed, the project’s enigmatic listing manager, shared his enthusiasm: “Our listing on Gate.io is a big step for Bad Idea AI, catapulting us into new realms of possibility and market participation. This collaboration not only enhances our project’s visibility but also reinforces our mission to explore the potential between AI, blockchain, and DAOs with our entertaining and often witty chatbot we have come to name S.A.R.A.H.”

About Bad Idea AI

At the vanguard of the AI and crypto intersection, Bad Idea AI ($BAD) is an audacious project exploring the integration of artificial intelligence, supporting projects on the blockchain, and decentralized governance. With a focus on ethical considerations and leveraging AI’s computational prowess, Bad Idea AI pioneers a tokenized ecosystem where AI and human intelligence coalesce to drive innovation and shared governance. Through its recent achievements, strategic partnerships, and now its listing on Gate.io, Bad Idea AI continues to push the boundaries of technology, governance, and community engagement in the digital age. Those interested to learn more may follow the Bad Idea AI Twitter or join the Bad Idea AI Telegram where the community can answer questions about the project.

Risk Warning and Disclaimer

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not intended as, and shall not be construed as, investment advice. The information herein is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security by Bad Idea AI or any third party. Users are advised to conduct their own due diligence and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Bad Idea AI does not endorse or recommend any commercial products, processes, or services. The views and opinions of authors expressed on Bad Idea AI’s websites do not necessarily state or reflect those of Bad Idea AI, and they may not be used for advertising or product endorsement purposes.

CONTACT: Christopher Johnson Listings Manager Bad Idea AI listings at badidea.ai