HOUSTON, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BAES Infrastructure, a diversified energy company that will focus on the development, construction, and operation of energy transition projects, announced its official launch today. BAES Infrastructure will pursue new energy transition-related opportunities, with its seed assets being Swift Current Energy (a U.S.-based renewable energy platform), OneH2 (a U.S.-based hydrogen infrastructure and fueling solutions platform), Bear Head Energy (a low carbon hydrogen and ammonia project in Nova Scotia), a low carbon hydrogen and ammonia project under development in South Texas, and other advanced-stage solar development projects.

BAES Infrastructure is focused on developing early-stage, technology-ready projects across a variety of end products, energy value chains, and investment structures. It will leverage the operating expertise, reputation, customer base, asset footprint and global industry network of its parent company, Buckeye Partners, L.P. (“Buckeye”), and other stakeholders to develop and invest in the infrastructure solutions enabling the global energy transition.

BAES Infrastructure will be led by Jamie Cemm as CEO. Since 2010, Mr. Cemm has been instrumental in leading the development and expansion of IFM Investors’ strategic partnerships in global energy infrastructure, as well as the growth of IFM Global Infrastructure Fund’s midstream portfolio through leading and executing key transactions, including the privatization of Buckeye. He will be joined by a specialized global team with deep multi-disciplinary experience bringing together elements of development, finance, engineering, and investment.

“I am pleased to be leading BAES Infrastructure as we move to capture the opportunities in the energy transition space, where the scale and pace of the infrastructure build-out required to meet governmental and societal goals is unprecedented,” said BAES Infrastructure CEO Jamie Cemm. “We intend for BAES Infrastructure to play a fundamental role in facilitating the energy transition through the intersection of our team’s expertise, access to an operating platform’s resources and capabilities, and deep network of customer and strategic relationships, all of which together will set us apart from typical financial investors.”

BAES Infrastructure’s mission is to build the infrastructure and logistics platforms that will serve the energy needs of tomorrow.

Buckeye is the premier infrastructure and logistics provider for the world’s energy needs, both today and tomorrow.