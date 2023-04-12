Commercial operations to begin in April, propelling decarbonization as clean energy accelerates

HOUSTON and OVERLAND PARK, Kansas, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BAES Infrastructure, a diversified energy company focusing on the development, construction, and operation of energy transition projects, and Black & Veatch today announced that they have completed the construction of two utility-scale solar projects – Crown and Sol – in central Texas’ Falls County. Commercial operations are expected to begin in April with a combined capacity of 270 MWdc.

“The completion of Crown and Sol reflects our commitment to bringing to life the projects that are enabling the global energy transition,” said BAES Infrastructure CEO Jamie Cemm. “We are pleased to have partnered with a world-class engineering, procurement, and construction company with expertise in clean energy and a similar focus on advancing decarbonization and sustainability solutions.”

The construction of these projects involved the installation of more than 600,000 photovoltaic (PV) modules and over 650,000 man-hours worked, with Black & Veatch performing the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services.

“In addition to underscoring BAES Infrastructure’s forward thinking in the energy transition, this project demonstrates our commitment to leveraging our deep expertise in clean energy in ways that achieve our clients’ decarbonization goals,” Black & Veatch Chairman and CEO Mario Azar said.

Together, Crown and Sol will provide an estimated 500,000 MWh of reliable, renewable energy and avoids emissions of more than 180,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent (in Texas), or the yearly electricity consumption of nearly 42,000 average American homes. Both projects have executed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with LyondellBasell to offtake 80 percent of the total plant’s output.

The Engineering News-Record’s 2022 “Top 500 Design Firms” Sourcebook ranks Black & Veatch’s power business second for solar power services while ranking the company second overall for the seventh consecutive year in power services.

Black & Veatch has been delivering solar and floating solar photovoltaic (PV) project development and implementation since 1973.

