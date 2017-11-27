Baffle™ Announces Industry’s First Comprehensive Data Protection Service for Cloud Applications

Las Vegas, CA, Nov. 27, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AWS re:Invent – Baffle, Inc. , developer of the first end-to-end database encryption solution, unveiled a comprehensive data protection service that enables cloud applications running in Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace and Microsoft’s Azure Marketplace to operate on encrypted data without breaking application functionality.

Today, Baffle announced general availability of the BaffleManager™ Application Data Protection Service on AWS Marketplace and Microsoft’s Azure Marketplace. BaffleManager builds on the success of Baffle’s award-winning data encryption solution by enabling secure compute for cloud applications while delivering dynamic access control and enhanced data access monitoring. This provides a complete solution that enables enterprises to accelerate their adoption of public cloud services in a manner that was previously thought not possible – the back-end database layer never exposes data in the clear while at-rest or in memory, and the application does not break.

“Baffle has been successful in solving a fundamental problem that plagues cloud workloads. Their ability to have a commercial application querying encrypted data in a commercial database is truly ground-breaking and stands to have a profound impact on enterprise workload security as it moves to public clouds,” said Rik Turner, Principal Analyst, Ovum.

Key features of Baffle’s new Data Protection Service include:

Secure Compute: Other data protection models typically break applications or expose data in some form or utilize inferior encryption schemes. Baffle’s Secure Compute capability utilizes AES-256 strong encryption with customer-owned keys and allows operations on encrypted data without any application modifications or breakage.

Dynamic Access Control: Data processors are often over-exposed to sensitive data (exemplified by the recent Equifax data breach that affected half of the U.S. population) in application environments. Dynamic Access Control cryptographically enforces control at the record level to prevent overexposure of data.

Enhanced Data Access Monitoring: Determining who is accessing which records with what frequency is a key capability to ensure compliance with data classification and regulatory policies. Data Access Monitoring tracks access to data at the record level and enables anomalous access triggers.

Businesses are set to move to public cloud environments in increasing numbers with industry analysts predicting the public cloud infrastructure market to surge more than 36 percent in 2017. This market adoption trend combined with increased privacy regulations such as the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) has created a need to deploy and run cloud applications with a different data security model.

“The dirty little secret with traditional data protection services is that they expose data that is being processed, use a sub-standard encryption scheme, and break the app,” said Ameesh Divatia, Baffle co-founder and CEO. “We avoid all of those pitfalls and are excited to deliver a comprehensive data protection service with zero trade-offs for the customer.”

BaffleManager™ is available immediately on Amazon Web Services Marketplace and Microsoft Azure Marketplace for deployment. The service is available for a free 90-day trial and pricing is available on request.