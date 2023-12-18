Increasing illegal and terrorist activities across the globe and growth in awareness regarding security at public places are driving the market growth.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The baggage scanners market is predicted to be valued at US$ 2,166.1 million in 2024 and US$ 2,692.70 million by 2034. Over the projection period, the baggage scanners market is expected to surge at a CAGR of 2.60%. A pivotal driver is the rapid expansion of the pharmaceutical industry, creating a pressing need for enhanced security measures in the transportation of medical supplies and pharmaceutical products.

This surge necessitates advanced scanners capable of identifying and mitigating potential risks to ensure the safe transit of these sensitive materials. The evolving nature of terrorism and smuggling tactics has led to increased demand for sophisticated scanning technologies. As criminal methods become more complex, market players are compelled to innovate and incorporate cutting-edge features into scanners, such as AI-driven threat detection algorithms and multi-layered scanning capabilities.

The growth of smart cities and infrastructural developments worldwide has intensified the need for efficient logistics and security systems. Baggage scanners are not only confined to airports but are also in demand in transport hubs, commercial centers, and public spaces to fortify security measures. The COVID-19 pandemic has amplified concerns about health and safety, prompting the development of contactless and hygienic scanning solutions. Manufacturers are focusing on touchless technologies to offer safer and more user-friendly scanning experiences.

Key Takeaways from the Baggage Scanners Market Report

China spearheads the baggage scanners market with a 3.30% projected CAGR until 2034.

United States leads with an estimated 2.20% CAGR by 2034.

United Kingdom anticipates a 2.20% CAGR by 2034.

The transit stations category is forecasted to retain a dominant 21.00% market share until 2023.

FMI predicts the x-ray scanners segment to reach a 35.00% market share by 2023.

“Expanding global travel demands drive innovation in baggage scanners, fostering heightened security and efficiency across diverse transit sectors,”-Says Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.

How Key Players are revolutionizing the Baggage Scanners Market?

Key players are revolutionizing the baggage scanner market through groundbreaking innovations and technological advancements. They are introducing state of the art x ray systems with enhanced imaging capabilities, enabling more accurate threat detection while streamlining security checkpoints. These players prioritize efficiency, offering scalable solutions tailored to diverse operational needs in airports, transportation hubs, and high security facilities.

Their focus on integrating AI and machine learning augments the scanning process, improving identification accuracy and reducing false alarms. With a commitment to sustainability, these leaders also develop eco friendly scanners, marking a significant shift towards greener, energy efficient technologies. Through continuous research and development, partnerships, and customer centric approaches, key players reshape the baggage scanner market, setting new standards for safety and efficiency.

Product Portfolio

With cutting-edge solutions in automated material handling, Crisplant offers innovative conveyor systems, baggage handling, and warehouse logistics. Their technology streamlines operations, enhancing efficiency and reliability across industries worldwide.

Astrophysics Inc. pioneers x-ray screening systems, ensuring high security standards in diverse sectors. Their advanced technology detects threats accurately, providing robust solutions for airports, border control, and critical infrastructure.

Glidepath specializes in bespoke baggage handling solutions. Their custom designed systems optimize airport operations, delivering seamless luggage movement and passenger satisfaction. With a focus on innovation, reliability, and efficiency, Glidepath transforms travel experiences globally.

Scope of Report:

Attribute Details Estimated Market Size in 2024 US$ 2,166.1 million Projected Market Valuation in 2034 US$ 2,692.70 million Value-based CAGR 2024 to 2034 2.60% Forecast Period 2024 to 2034 Historical Data Available for 2019 to 2023 Market Analysis Value in US$ million Key Regions Covered North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and the Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East & Africa Key Market Segments Covered Product Type

End Use

Region Key Countries Profiled The United States

Canada

Brazil

Mexico

Germany

The United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Russia

Poland

Czech Republic Romania

India

Bangladesh

Australia

New Zealand

China

Japan

South Korea

GCC countries

South Africa

Israel Key Companies Profiled Crisplant

Astrophysics Inc.

Glidepath

G&S Airport Conveyor

Siemens

Vanderlande

3D X-ray Ltd

Daifuku-Webb Logan

OSI Systems Inc.

L-3 Communications Security & Detection Systems

Segmentation Analysis of the Baggage Scanner Market

By Product Type:

X-ray Scanners

Vacuum System

RFID

By End Use:

Transit Stations

Border Checkpoints

Airports

Commercial Facilities

Other End Use

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia & Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East & Africa

Author By:

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

Explore Future Market Insights, Inc. Extensive Coverage in Industrial Automation Domain:

Barcode Scanner Market Analysis: The market is estimated to be worth US$ 8.10 billion in 2023. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 7.6% between 2023 and 2033.

Paper and Plastic Film Capacitors Market Share: The global market is poised to surpass US$ 2.7 billion by 2023, surging at a remarkable CAGR of 5.4% through 2033 to reach US$ 4.5 billion.

Asia Pacific Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) Market Overview: This Global market share is projected to reach US$ 27,601.4 Million in 2032.

System on Module Market Review: The market is predicted to register a valuation of US$ 1.15 billion in 2023, and is estimated to rise to US$ 4.65 billion by 2033.

Flow Indicator Market Growth: This market’s size for 2024 is predicted to be US$ 742.9 million. In 2023, the market’s size was US$ 714.2 million. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period. By 2034, the market is expected to reach US$ 1,058.1 million.

