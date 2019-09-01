Bahamas government warns tourists and residents to shelter from Dorian

Authorities in the Bahamas made a last-minute plea to residents and tourists on Saturday to seek shelter as time ran out before powerful Hurricane Dorian hits, warning those that refused to move that their lives were at risk.
