Bahrain calls pipeline blast ‘terrorism’ linked to Iran

KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia (Reuters) – Bahrain said an explosion which caused a fire at its main oil pipeline on Friday was caused by “terrorist” sabotage, linking the unprecedented attack to its arch-foe Iran, which denies any role in the Gulf island kingdom’s unrest.
