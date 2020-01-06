Bahrain Crown Prince speaks with U.S. Defense Secretary: BNA

Bahrain’s Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa discussed by phone on Monday with U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper the importance of maintaining regional security and stability, state news agency BNA reported.
