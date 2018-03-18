(Reuters) – Chinese video streaming service provider iQiyi Inc, a unit of search engine giant Baidu Inc , has launched an initial public offering in New York worth up to $2.4 billion, seeking to expand its range of content.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Baidu video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 billion U.S. IPO - March 18, 2018
- Maduro challenger shakes up Venezuela’s presidential vote - March 18, 2018
- Now North Korean diplomat heads to Finland amid new diplomatic flurry - March 17, 2018