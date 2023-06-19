The Software Solutions Unicorn received multiple accolades from the Globee® Awards for Information Technology, reaching 22 business recognitions in 2023.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BairesDev ®, a leading nearshore software solutions company, received multiple recognitions from the renowned Globee® Business Awards for Information Technology, which acknowledge its expertise in artificial intelligence and DevOps, commitment to customer satisfaction, and diversity and inclusion, among others.

With an average customer rating of 9.1 out of 10, the company was honored with a Gold Globee for Achievement in Customer Satisfaction, endorsing its mission to deliver innovative software solutions for businesses across all industries with speed and precision. Additionally, BairesDev was recognized with a Gold award for Best IT Service Provider, a Silver award for Company of the Year in IT Services, and a Bronze award for IT Solutions for Enterprise.

“These achievements stem from our team’s commitment to our customer-centric, excellence, and diversity core values,” said Nacho de Marco, CEO and co-founder of BairesDev. “Our talented teams are ready to act and partner with our clients according to their business goals, easily adapting to any particular context or industry. We strive to create a positive impact by delivering innovative tech solutions and leveraging diversity and our proprietary tools. We are honored to be recognized and inspired to continue moving the world forward with our clients.”

BairesDev was also awarded a Gold Globee for Most Innovative Company of the Year and a Bronze Globee for Company of the Year (Artificial Intelligence) for its AI-powered Team Recommendation Engine. This proprietary tool sources the top 1% of tech talent from a robust pool, processing more than 1 million yearly applications to match specific skills to clients’ needs in an average of two weeks. The organization was also recognized with a Bronze award in the DevOps category for its expertise in this technology.

In recognition of its inclusive recruitment practices, supportive work environment, and corporate responsibility initiatives, BairesDev won the Gold Globee for Achievement in Diversity and Inclusion for the third consecutive year. Furthermore, the company’s Women in Tech Report 2022 , published by Statista , was awarded Gold for Best IT White Paper and IT Campaign of the Year. Both accolades were granted for the first time, emphasizing the firm’s efforts to build stronger relations with the tech community and provide insightful and relevant data for a sector committed to advancing diversity and inclusion efforts.

“I am honored to congratulate the remarkable winners of the 2023 Globee Awards for Information Technology,” said San Madan, President of Globee Awards. “Your dedication, innovation, and impactful contributions have set new standards of excellence in the IT industry. May your success continue to propel the IT industry forward and inspire future generations of innovators.”

With these achievements, BairesDev remains at the forefront of the technology industry. The company’s customer-centric approach and commitment to excellence are unwavering, cementing its position as a trusted partner for software solutions.

About the Globee Awards

The term “Globee” is a combination of the words “global” and “business.” The Globee® Awards were formed to honor organizations of all types and sizes from around the world for their achievements in various business and technology-related categories. The awards were created to provide a platform for recognizing and promoting excellence in industries and sectors that are shaping the future of business.

The Globee Awards present recognition in nine programs and competitions, including Globee® Awards for American Business, Globee® Business Awards, Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity, Globee® Disruptor Awards, Golden Bridge Awards®, Globee® Awards for Information Technology, Globee® Awards for Leadership, Globee® Awards for Sales, Marketing, Service, & Operations, and Globee® Awards for Women In Business. For more information on the Globee Awards, visit https://globeeawards.com.

About BairesDev

BairesDev® provides on-demand nearshore outsourced software development services through skilled technology teams to some of the world’s largest and best-known companies, such as Abbott, Adobe, Coca-Cola, eBay, HP, and KKR. BairesDev’s 4,000-plus professionals work remotely from over 50 countries worldwide to accelerate businesses in over 100 industries. Join BairesDev’s team by applying to https://jobs.bairesdev.com . Or, propose a candidate in the Talent Referral Program https://applicants.bairesdev.com/external-referral

