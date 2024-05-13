The software outsourcing company also won Silver and Bronze Stevies in three categories for its innovative software solutions, commitment to corporate social responsibility, and tech industry leadership

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nacho De Marco, CEO of BairesDev® , an award-winning software outsourcing company, is honored with a Silver Stevie® Award in the Technology Executive of the Year category. The judging panel of 300+ esteemed professionals recognizes De Marco’s significant contributions to the technology sector.

Under De Marco’s leadership, BairesDev has emerged as one of the largest fully bootstrapped companies in the world, recently highlighted on the cover of Forbes ARG . His strategic vision has propelled the company to the forefront of software development, emphasizing a commitment to innovation and quality.

“This recognition from the Stevie Awards is a personal honor. It also reflects our collective efforts to innovate and lead in the technology sector,” said De Marco. “Our commitment to excellence continuously drives us to develop solutions that redefine industry standards for our clients.”

BairesDev was also awarded a Bronze Stevie in the Most Innovative Tech Company of the Year category. The company is recognized for its impactful approach to addressing the complexities of software outsourcing. Judges highlighted BairesDev’s potential to bring a systematic shift in how it thinks about geography, allowing us to promote a higher level of technical ability in Latin America. The company also received silver and bronze accolades in the categories Talent Management Solution and Corporate Social Responsibility Program of the Year, respectively.

“While growth in much of the world economy has recovered slowly from the COVID-19 pandemic, the American economy continues to show remarkable resilience and growth,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. “Our 2024 Stevie winners have contributed to that successful recovery through their innovation, persistence, and hard work. We congratulate all our winners in the 2024 ABAs and look forward to celebrating their achievements during our June 11 awards banquet in New York.”

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2024 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA .

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the new Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

About BairesDev

BairesDev is an award-winning software outsourcing company trusted by 500+ clients, including Google, Pinterest, Adobe, J&J and more. Access 4,000 senior software engineers, experienced in 100+ technologies and programming languages. Choose from three flexible engagement models: staff augmentation, software development teams, and end-to-end software outsourcing.

