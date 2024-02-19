The software outsourcing company was recognized by FlexJobs for fostering a flexible and dynamic work environment, catering to the evolving needs of the workforce and its global clients.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BairesDev®, a nearshore software solutions company, has been named one of the Top 100 Companies to Watch for Remote Jobs in 2024 by FlexJobs for the second year in a row. This recognition analyzed job posting data from more than 60,000 companies in 2023. It reflects BairesDev’s commitment to remote work and flexibility, a core aspect of its operational model.

With almost fifteen years of operation, BairesDev’s model is built around remote work, emphasizing flexibility and access to the best talent regardless of their location. This approach has enabled the company to build a diverse team, comprised of the top 1% of tech talent in LATAM, delivering high-quality software solutions to global clients in an average of two weeks. The company currently serves 400+ clients.

Nacho de Marco, co-founder and CEO of BairesDev, shared his insights on this recognition: “Our inclusion in FlexJobs’ list reflects our ongoing commitment to remote work as a core strategy to provide access to global careers and opportunities regardless of the location. At BairesDev, we prioritize remote work not just as a trend but as a sustainable approach to connect with the best software engineering talent across LATAM. This strategy enhances our ability to meet our clients’ diverse and evolving needs.”

FlexJobs’ comprehensive analysis identifies companies that are leading the way in remote work, reflecting the growing trend across various industries. This year’s list shows a range of industries embracing remote work, such as IT, finance, healthcare, and education, emphasizing the widespread adoption of this work model.

BairesDev’s inclusion in the Top 100 list also reflects its broader impact on the tech industry, especially in promoting remote work as a viable and productive work model. This recognition from FlexJobs serves as an endorsement of BairesDev’s forward-thinking approach and its commitment to innovation, flexibility, and excellence in the tech sector.

For more details about FlexJobs’ Top 100 Companies to Watch for Remote Jobs in 2024, visit the FlexJobs website and explore the full list of recognized companies​.

About BairesDev

BairesDev is a strategic partner to hundreds of global brands on their software development journey, offering tailored solutions for dedicated teams, outsourced projects, staff augmentation, and more. The company’s approach centers on understanding before action. With over a decade of experience, BairesDev has collaborated with startups, Fortune Global 500 companies, and industry disruptors worldwide, alongside the top 1% of tech talent from the Americas and the Caribbean.