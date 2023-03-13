The software solutions unicorn was included in the 2023 Inc. Regionals: Pacific List for the fourth consecutive year for its sustainable growth.

Mountain View, CA, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BairesDev®, a leading software solutions company, has been named among the 150 fastest-growing private companies in the Pacific region. The Inc. Regional list represents a unique look at the most successful private companies within the Pacific economy (Alaska, Hawaii, California, Oregon, and Washington) generating sustainable growth and jobs.

“It’s an honor to be part of Inc.’s Regional List. We’re proud of our sustainable growth and impact in the Pacific Region,” said Nacho De Marco, BairesDev’s co-founder and CEO. “Our speed, dedication, and expert processes add value and make a difference for our clients and the community.”

The companies on this list show a remarkable growth rate across all industries in the Pacific. The organizations that are part of it created immense value by adding 14,536 jobs, an economic expansion fueled by a tremendous growth rate. In 2022, BairesDev hired more than 2,300 technical and non–technical professionals, which brought the company’s overall talent to more than 4,000 professionals distributed throughout 50+ countries.

An expanding client base is also one of the critical markers of BairesDev’s success, as software solutions have become increasingly essential across various industries. In the US alone, the company added 227 clients in 2022. The company also closed 2022 with an annual recurring revenue of $338 million, reflecting a 71% increase from its 2021 ARR of $198 million.

“This year’s Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America’s off-the-charts growth companies. They’re disrupters and job creators, and all delivered an outsize impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. These are the companies you’ll be hearing about for years to come,” said Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. magazine.

Co-founded in 2009 by software engineers Paul Azorin and De Marco, BairesDev is a fully remote company offering software solutions through a nearshore model. By matching clients’ tech needs through a proprietary AI-based recruiting suite, BairesDev assembles expert teams to create custom tech solutions for its clients in an average of two weeks.

About BairesDev

BairesDev® provides on-demand nearshore outsourced software development services through skilled technology teams to some of the world’s largest and best-known companies, such as Abbott, Adobe, Coca-Cola, eBay, HP, and KKR. BairesDev’s 4,000-plus professionals work remotely from over 50 countries worldwide to accelerate businesses in over 100 industries. Join BairesDev’s team by applying to https://jobs.bairesdev.com. Or, propose a candidate in the Talent Referral Program https://applicants.bairesdev.com/external-referral

About Inc. Media

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent.

The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

