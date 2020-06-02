BairesDev partners with Gennev developing a reliable telehealth platform

Breaking News
With telemedicine on the rise, Gennev trusts BairesDev with significant improvements to its women-focused healthcare solutions

CAMPBELL, Calif., June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Telemedicine has proven to be essential bridging the gap between people and health systems, focusing on areas like preventive care support, chronic disease management, and post-hospitalization care. It can be a very useful resource as it connects communities that generally have difficulties accessing quality services with qualified experts. Today, in the face of the Coronavirus pandemic it has become critical as it generates a virtual channel that allows for ongoing support for patients that need access to expert medical attention when face-to-face consultations are discouraged, thus reducing the spread of the virus.

Gennev is a Seattle based telemedicine company striving to help women in their journey through menopause. According to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, nearly half of the US countries lack a single OB-GYN provider, and Gennev is helping women understand and manage their health in a personalized way through their online community and services.

BairesDev is a technology solutions company leading the digital transformation of businesses across the globe, working exclusively with the Top 1% of IT Talent in the industry. The company provided highly skilled engineering capacity in the areas of modern, front-end interface design, site reliability, scalability, and maintenance.

Gennev partnered with BairesDev to boost its digital possibilities. The technology solutions company put together a healthy DevOps pipeline to ensure website failure was a thing of the past by securing staging and disaster recovery environments. This freed Gennev from its prior burdens and allowed to continue planning and incorporating additional features to enhance its services.

Therefore the focus of this project was on developing a responsive design that could merge existing website functionality with ease of use while sustaining increased demand over time to improve their overall customer experience. Using Adobe XD as a design collaboration tool, visual specifications for new components were implemented in React while backend business logic was done using Node.js. Concentrating on incremental development, flexibility was enhanced by effectively accommodating user needs, helping designers and developers build new products and thus, constantly improving over time.

The result obtained was a more robust, scalable, user-friendly, and secure telehealth website for a growing community of women interested in their wellbeing.

About BairesDev

BairesDev is the leading software development company in the Americas. With more than 1000 employees working on projects around the world, a sustained average annual growth of over 50%, and recognized in the Inc. 5000 list of U.S. fastest-growing companies, BairesDev is guiding the digital transformation of some of the top companies in the world, such as Rolls-Royce, EY, SiriusXM, Motorola & Viacom.

