MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BairesDev®, a leading nearshore software solutions company, is thrilled to announce its inclusion among the top five organizations on Virtual Vocations’ list of 25 Employer Partners for Fully Remote Jobs in 2023. The list highlights companies that exhibited outstanding remote hiring practices throughout 2022.

BairesDev’s remote work model has been instrumental in the company’s success since its establishment in 2009. By recruiting professionals through its proprietary AI tool, the company has successfully leveraged a global talent pool to hire the top 1% of tech talent, providing high-quality software solutions for their clients’ projects with speed and precision. This approach has enabled BairesDev to build a diverse team of highly-skilled individuals spanning across more than 50 countries and 600 cities. In 2022, the company expanded its geographical talent dispersion by over 65%, following up on its commitment of providing opportunities for talented tech professionals, wherever they may be.

The company has won more than 50 awards recognizing its exceptional work culture, diversity, and business performance. According to the New Jersey Institute of Technology, “Remote and flexible schedules have numerous benefits for both professionals and employers, including higher productivity levels, less stress, and decreased turnover.”

BairesDev’s CEO and Co-Founder, Nacho de Marco, expressed his satisfaction with the company’s unwavering commitment to fostering an innovative and productive work environment that enables professionals to thrive. “Our dedication to remote work has shaped our company culture over the years. We take pride in being recognized for our consistent efforts to offer job opportunities to talented professionals globally, resulting in delivering custom software solutions with unparalleled speed and precision, ultimately providing exceptional value for our clients.”

Dedicated to providing job opportunities for professionals in remote work environments, BairesDev equips its team members with the necessary tools, resources, and support to succeed while delivering high-quality software solutions to clients in over 100 industries worldwide.

BairesDev® provides on-demand nearshore outsourced software development services through skilled technology teams to some of the world’s largest and best-known companies, such as Abbott, Adobe, Coca-Cola, eBay, HP, and KKR.

BairesDev’s 4,000-plus professionals work remotely from over 50 countries worldwide to accelerate businesses in over 100 industries.

