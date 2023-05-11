The Tech Unicorn is recognized for the third year in a row by the Stevie® Awards for its exceptional management, customer service, and corporate social responsibility efforts.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BairesDev® , a nearshore software solutions company, has been recognized for its excellence by winning four Stevie® Awards. The company’s exceptional management, customer service, and commitment to corporate social responsibility have been recognized with Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie® Awards across four categories.

The Gold Stevie® Award for Achievement in Management reflects BairesDev’s outstanding management skills in the computer software industry. Moreover, two Silver Stevie® Awards for Achievement in Customer Satisfaction and Company of the Year have validated the company’s strong leadership and business practices. This is the second accolade the company has received in 2023 that recognizes its commitment to providing exceptional customer service and serving the unique needs of its clients.

Reacting to this milestone, BairesDev’s CEO and co-founder Nacho De Marco said, “We are thrilled to have been recognized by the Stevie Awards. Our team works relentlessly to deliver top-notch software development services and exceptional customer experiences. These awards are a testament to their hard work and passion, as we remain committed to driving growth and innovation for our clients.”

BairesDev’s commitment to making a positive impact on the environment, society, and communities has earned them the Bronze Stevie® Award for Achievement in Corporate Social Responsibility. The company is committed to providing opportunities to the top 1% of tech talent across the world through an unbiased talent acquisition process and a smart working approach. The company also supports promising talent through the BairesDev Giveback Program , which in its latest edition reported 30% more funds donated to organizations focused on providing opportunities for underrepresented professionals to land high-quality jobs.

BairesDev has earned a reputation for delivering innovative software solutions that solve complex business challenges. With a team distributed in more than 50 countries, the company has helped clients leverage technology worldwide to improve their business outcomes and drive growth. The multiple Stevie® Awards are another milestone in BairesDev’s journey toward continued excellence and customer satisfaction.

About BairesDev

BairesDev® provides on-demand nearshore outsourced software development services through skilled technology teams to some of the world’s largest and best-known companies, such as Abbott, Adobe, Coca-Cola, eBay, HP, and KKR. BairesDev’s 4,000-plus professionals work remotely from over 50 countries worldwide to accelerate businesses in over 100 industries. Join BairesDev’s team by applying to https://jobs.bairesdev.com. Or, propose a candidate in the Talent Referral Program https://applicants.bairesdev.com/external-referral

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.

CONTACT: BairesDev press@bairesdev.com