BairesDev selected in Inc. 5000's List of California's Fastest-Growing Companies

BairesDev selected in Inc. 5000’s List of California’s Fastest-Growing Companies

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

CAMPBELL, Calif., March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BairesDev, a software outsourcing company founded in 2009, was recognized on the first edition of California’s Inc. 5000 list, the state-based edition of the most prestigious ranking of America’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies representing cities from San Diego to Sacramento.

With a 2-year growth rate of 454%, BairesDev got to the second spot in the Business Products & Services category. Nacho De Marco, BairesDev’s CEO, stated: “To be included on such a list along the most thriving businesses in the state confirms that we’re going in the right direction and that all of the hard work and dedication of our team is truly paying off.”

BairesDev offers end-to-end delivery of technology solutions through Delivery Teams, Extended Teams, and Custom Software Solutions models. The company works with top-talented engineering teams that specialize in the latest technologies and have vast experience working for major clients like Rolls-Royce, Pinterest, and Google, across all industries.

ABOUT BAIRESDEV

BairesDev is the fastest growing Technology Solutions company in Latin America, with offices across the main cities in LATAM, US and Canada. The company has the largest applicant pool in the industry with over 240,000 Software Engineers applicants each year, from which only the Top 1% IT Talent are hired through a rigorous staffing method. This is how BairesDev creates solid teams of 100% bilingual veteran developers.

BairesDev works providing end-to-end delivery for companies of all sizes, from startups to some of the biggest companies in the world, leading projects for Google, Sirius XM, Volkswagen, Groupon, IBM & Viacom, among others.

