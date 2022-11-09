Bakery Lorraine Macarons A fan favorite treat that people will travel for. Guests to Boerne can now pick up a sleeve of assorted flavors of macarons to enjoy once they return home. If they can wait that long!

Boerne, TX, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bakery Lorraine, a San Antonio favorite and nationally recognized pastry shop famous for its colorful macarons and exquisite French pastries, is excited to announce that its new Boerne location is officially open to the public. Bakery Lorraine in Boerne will feature the bakery’s full menu including macarons, pastries, sandwiches, salads, and more.

Owned by chefs Anne Ng, Jeremy Mandrell, and operator Charlie Biedenharn, Bakery Lorraine has quickly become a sensation in San Antonio. It was named one of the best new bakeries in the U.S. by Food & Wine as well as one of the “13 Destination Bakeries” by Conde Nast Traveler and recently made Southern Living’s list of the South’s Best Bakeries in 2022.

In addition to the famous Parisian macarons and divine pastries, like the pain au chocolat, the Boerne location will also feature breakfast items, including the breakfast parfait, the quiche Lorraine, and breakfast sandwiches. Bakery Lorraine will offer a variety of savory lunch dishes, including an assortment of salads and soups, and artisan sandwiches. Bakery Lorraine also offers wine and beer service.

Boerne is located 15 minutes north of San Antonio on IH-10 and is known for its quaint historic shopping and arts district, the Hill Country Mile. A visit to the charming community of Boerne would not be complete without a stop at Bakery Lorraine.

Hours of Operation:

Monday – Thursday: 7 AM to 6 PM

Friday – Sunday: 7 AM to 8 PM

LOCATION:

Bakery Lorraine

134 Oak Park Dr.

Boerne, TX 78006.

ABOUT BAKERY LORRAINE:

CONTACT: Tori Bellos Visit Boerne (830)249-7277 tori@visitboerne.org