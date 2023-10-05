Growing demand for online food services and fast food products is anticipated to fuel the growth of the bakery packaging machine market.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The bakery packaging machine market valued at US$ 2.5 billion in 2022. The market is likely to be worth US$ 3.4 billion by 2031 capturing a 3.4% CAGR from 2022 to 2031.

Bakery packaging machines are employed for packaging different bakery products including cookies, bun, cupcakes, and biscuits. Different machine types are used for packaging such as bakery products. These machine types include tape machines, labeling machines, strapping machines, and many more.

Consumers’ busy lifestyles increase the demand for convenient as well as packaged bakery products. Consumers seek easy-to-store and easy-to-carry bakery products and packaging machines greatly help to make consumer-friendly packaging.

Enhanced packaging materials and improved automation-like innovations in packaging machines fuel the adoption of bakery packaging machines. Vendors focus on the development of novel products and innovation to expand the customer base. They also aim to provide customized solutions to propel their share in the bakery packaging machine market. Rising demand for eco-friendly packaging machines fueling the bakery packaging machine market.

Key Findings of the Market Report

The filling & sealing machines are estimated to dominate the market due to the growing consumption of packaged bakery products and increasing focus on sanitation in the food processing sector.

Labeling machines also play a significant role in the market as labels are important for branding purposes and regulatory compliance. Changing consumer preferences and the overall bakery industry growth are driving the segment growth.

Market Trends for Bakery Packaging Machines

Rising demand for customized packaging solutions is expected to impel the market growth.

Fully automatic bakery packaging machines are becoming popular among end-users as they provide tailor-fit packaging solutions.

Vendors of bakery packaging machines are benefiting hugely from selling their products using different e-commerce platforms.

New processes including cooling conveyors, batch refining, shaping, and easy-open packaging solutions are generating huge demand for bakery packaging machines.

Europe is estimated to obtain a significant share of the market due to the availability of a well-established bakery sector and the increasing consumption of sweet bakery products.

Asia Pacific is projected to exhibit steady growth during the forecast period with the rising popularity of packaged dry bakery products and the growing number of industrial bakers.

Global Bakery Packaging Machines Market: Competitive Scenario

The global packaging machines market is highly competitive and consists of many suppliers and manufacturers. They aim to present customized solutions according to specific production volumes and product types. Manufacturers in the market are providing a huge collection of filling machines with different capacities and specifications to satisfy the customers’ diverse needs.

Several key companies in the market are investing mainly in research and development activities to obtain large revenue and expand the product portfolio. They also implement a few effective growth strategies including collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and partnerships to strengthen their market position. A few leading players operating in the global bakery packaging markets market are:

nVenia

BLAŽEK

Frutmac GmbH

Hopak Machinery Co., Ltd.

Lead Packaging Ltd.

minipack®-torre S.p.A.

Nichrome Packaging Solutions

PAXIOM Group

Syntegon Technology GmbH

Yamato Corporation

IMA-Ilapak

Cavanna Packaging Group

Fant Packaging Engineering Co., Ltd.

Product Portfolio

Yamato Corporation is a significant player in the market and introduced innovative packaging machines according to the needs of the bakery industry. It also specializes in offering customizable packaging solutions to fulfil the growing requirements of the bakery industry. This company has also developed technologies to reduce food waste as well as augment product safety.

is a significant player in the market and introduced innovative packaging machines according to the needs of the bakery industry. It also specializes in offering customizable packaging solutions to fulfil the growing requirements of the bakery industry. This company has also developed technologies to reduce food waste as well as augment product safety. Paxiom Group introduced the Swifty Bagger Side Load automatic bagging machine In May 2021 , with new features for customers that need product orientation within a pre-made pouch.

introduced the Swifty Bagger Side Load automatic bagging machine In , with new features for customers that need product orientation within a pre-made pouch. Hopak Machinery Co. Ltd . expanded its export business In April 2021 and further reinforced its supply chain.

. expanded its export business In and further reinforced its supply chain. Syntegon Technology GmbH installed the first completely validated visual inspection system In February 2021, using Artificial Intelligence (AI) in an automated inspection machine. Such installation is a significant step in the company’s continued attempt to benefit from AI solutions and offer good packaging solutions to its customers.

Global Bakery Packaging Machine Market Segmentation

By Machine Type

Filling & Sealing Machines

Labeling Machines

Strapping / Bundling Machines

Tape Machines

Others (Stretch Wrapping Machines, etc.)

By Packaging Type

Primary Packaging

Secondary Packaging

Tertiary Packaging

By Mode of Operation

Automatic

Semi-automatic

By Application

Bread

Cakes & Pastries

Cookies & Biscuits

Doughnuts

Muffins

Buns & Pies

Others (Bars, Candies, Rusks, etc.)

By Distribution Channel

Direct Sales

Indirect Sales

By Region

North America

Europe

The Middle East & Africa

South America

