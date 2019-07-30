Bakery Processing Equipment Market to cross USD 11 Bn by 2025: Global Market Insights, Inc.

North America bakery processing equipment market was around USD 1.5 billion in 2018 and will witness rapid expansion in the forecast period due to increasing consumer spending in processed food items and bakery products.

The Bakery Processing Equipment Market revenue is set to rise from USD 7 billion in 2018 to around USD 11 billion by 2025, according to a 2019 Global Market Insights, Inc. report. The growing consumption of specialized and innovative bakery products, such as pies, crackers, and cookies, across the globe is fueling the bakery processing equipment market growth. These machines are increasingly used in industrial bakeries and food processing equipment sector for producing a variety of food items such as bread, biscuits, and cookies. The growing demand for large-scale production and improved dough handling & forming capabilities in the bakery industry is supporting the adoption of these machines.

Bakery processing equipment market is set to surpass 590 thousand-unit shipments by 2025 growing at 6% CAGR during 2019 to 2025. Changing consumer preference toward frozen bakery food products coupled with the increasing demand for cookies & biscuits in economies including India, China, and Brazil will drive the market share over the forecast timeline. The implementation of stringent food safety standards by the North American and European governments is supporting the high demand for these systems due to their ability to mitigate food contamination and increasing food safety & hygiene. Players operating in the industry are offering fully automated systems, supporting the industry growth prospects.

Sheeters & molders are gaining popularity in the market due to their ability to shape all sized doughs efficiently and reliably. Dough sheeters are used in bakeries to make laminated dough products including puffs, pastries, pies, croissants, and pizza crusts. The increasing consumption of these food items in countries including the U.S. and Canada will drive the bakery processing equipment market demand. Automatic cookies & biscuits production plants for mixing, dough forming, baking, and cream sandwiching processes are rapidly increasing. These machines are capable of producing soft dough cookies, sheet-formed biscuits, and crackers in large quantities in less amount of time. The demand for biscuit making machinery is also increasing in small & medium scale bakeries and food processing industries due to their user-friendly design and cost-efficiency. The growing consumption of biscuits and cookies across the globe will increase the adoption of such equipment’, supporting the market growth.

The growing consumer preference towards the increasing numbers of flavors in cakes and pastries will lead to the development of advanced machinery. The increasing consumption of bread across the European Union (EU) is expected to drive the bakery processing equipment market share over the forecast timeline. According to the Federation of Bakers, the average bread consumption in the EU is around 50 kg of bread per person every year. The implementation of several energy-efficiency regulations by the European government is leading to the development of advanced systems, consuming less energy and further supporting the industry development.

The North America bakery processing equipment market was valued at around USD 1.5 billion in 2018 and is expected to witness a rapid expansion due to increasing consumer spending in processed food items and bakery products. The leading food processing companies and industrial bakeries are deploying these machines to enhance their production capabilities and food safety, contributing to the industry expansion. The U.S. government is implementing stringent laws & regulations to ensure maximum food safety across the region. These machines reduce food contamination, thereby increasing food safety & quality, supporting the adoption of these machines. The shifting consumer focus toward a healthier lifestyle is leading to innovations in bakery products, such as wheat bread and multigrain cookies, contributing to the market growth.

The key companies in the bakery processing equipment market share include Heat and Control, Inc., Buhler Group, GEA Group, Rondo Burgdorf AG, JBT Corporation, Baker Perkins Ltd., AMF Equipment, Markel Food Group, and Ali Group. The companies are investing in product innovation activities and constantly integrating new features into the models. Due to the need for high production capabilities, the companies are developing new equipment with enhanced throughputs and improved energy efficiency. The leading players operating in the market are entering into partnerships or adopting mergers & acquisition strategies to expand their business. For instance, in February 2019, Haas Group, which is acquired by Buhler Group, expanded its oven manufacturing plant in India.

