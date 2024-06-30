People will likely want to have a conversation about what the country saw on the presidential debate stage Thursday night, one Democratic congressman predicted after President Biden’s decidedly weak performance.
“That’s a question that people will, I’m sure, want to talk about,” Rep. Joe Morelle, D-N.Y., replied when asked by Fox News Digital whether he believed that Biden should be the Democratic nominee for president.
