The Senate’s filibuster could be at risk if Democrats retain the majority after the 2024 elections, with the exit of two staunch defenders of the tool in Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Kyrsten Sinema, I-Ariz.
“It would be on the table,” Jim Kessler, former senior aide to Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., told Fox News Digital.
But, he said, “I’m skeptical that it gets done.”
“If Senate Democrats maintain control of the major
