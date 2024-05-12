Senate Republican campaign chief Steve Daines is tempering any talk of a red wave this autumn leading to a large GOP majority in the chamber.

“I want 51. That’s the majority,” the chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) told Fox News Digital this week when asked what he’s aiming for in November’s elections.

Democrats control the U.S. Senate, 51-49, but Republicans are looking at a favorable Senate map this year, with Democrats defendi

[Read Full story at source]