Balance7 CEO Dr. Nooristani Announces New Blog Post about Monkey Pox

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Dr.Nooristani is a licensed medical doctor with 16 years of experience practicing medicine.
los angeles , Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dr. Nooristani announces New blog post regarding Monkeypox. Monkeypox is an infectious disease caused by the monkeypox virus. It is unrelated to smallpox, despite their shared family name. The source of the disease is unknown, though it is believed that rodents and monkeys are responsible for its initial transmission. The first human cases of monkeypox were recorded in 1970. Since then, the disease has been reported in people in several other central and western African countries, and there have been more cases in the United States this year. As of August, there were  51,257 cases in the U.S., according to the CDC; however, it is not a deadly disease. For more information on Monkeypox visit: https://www.balance7.com/should-i-worry-about-monkeypox 

CONTACT: ICT
Holly@iconnectyou.today 
323 513 4804

