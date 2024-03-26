Santa Maria , March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — “In California, Balance 7, a pioneering research firm, has developed a groundbreaking product aimed at diluting acidity levels in cancer clients. By neutralizing acidity, this product effectively activates the body’s immune system, synergizing with chemotherapy treatments. Our past experiences with clients have yielded remarkable success, prompting us to initiate clinical trials slated to commence in April 2024. Notably, Balance 7 is extending their product to cancer clients at no cost, subject to an acceptance process. The preliminary results thus far have been highly promising.”

For more information contact Balance7 now: 800-793-9039