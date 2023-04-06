Increasing international trade in developing economies is expected to drive the ballast water treatment systems market over the forecast period.

Rockville, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global ballast water treatment systems (BWTS) market is projected to grow from a valuation of US$ 5.8 billion in 2023 to US$ 15 billion by the end of 2033, expanding at an impressive CAGR of 10%.

Due to their many advantages over other approaches, physical disinfection procedures are becoming more and more popular on a global scale. Techniques for physical disinfection are more efficient than others and produce the intended outcomes. The primary water treatment method of choice for many manufacturers is physical disinfection.

Ballast water is stored in ships to preserve the craft’s stability and structural integrity, but its release into an uncharted environment could be hazardous and have unfavorable effects. By using mechanical, physical, and chemical procedures that can be applied independently or in combination, BWTS is the process of preventing the discharge of aquatic pathogens and organisms from one region into the marine environment of another region.

Get Free Sample Report to Grow Your Profit Margin:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=5380

Ballast Water Treatment Systems (BWTS) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2033 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10% Market growth 2023-2033 US$ 15 Billion Market structure Fragmented Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key countries US, Canada, UK, France, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Ecochlor Inc., ALFA LAVAL, Evac, Auramarine Ltd., Veolia Water Technologies, Coldharbour Marine Ltd., GenSys GmbH, Damen Shipyards Group, Hyde Marine Inc., MH Systems Inc., NEI Treatment Systems, Optimarin AS Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Drivers

The impact of ballast water on the marine environment is a growing concern, and this has led to increased demand for BWTS systems that can effectively treat ballast water and reduce its impact on the environment. Besides this, growing public awareness of the impact of ballast water on the environment has increased demand for BWTS systems.

The International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) Ballast Water Management Convention (BWMC) requires ships to manage their ballast water to prevent the spread of invasive species. This regulation has led to increased demand for BWTS systems. Moreover, Governments across the globe are offering incentives and subsidies to ship owners who install BWTS systems, which has led to increased demand.

The collaboration between the shipping industry, manufacturers, and regulatory bodies has led to the development of more effective BWTS systems, which has increased demand.



Key Market Trends:

The market for BWTS systems is seeing increasing consolidation as larger players acquire smaller companies, creating economies of scale and expanding their product portfolios.

Hybrid BWTS systems that combine different technologies such as filtration, UV, and electro-chlorination are becoming increasingly popular as they offer a higher level of treatment and greater flexibility.

Moreover, the use of UV-C technology for ballast water treatment is becoming more widespread due to its effectiveness in disinfecting water without the use of chemicals.

Mobile BWTS systems that can be deployed on ships temporarily are becoming more common as they offer a solution for vessels that may only require treatment for a short period of time.

With growing awareness of the impact of ballast water on the environment, there is a trend towards more sustainable BWTS systems that use less energy and produce fewer emissions.

The use of digital technologies such as sensors and data analytics is becoming more common in BWTS systems, offering greater monitoring and control capabilities.

Request Methodology & Get a Glimpse of Our Expertise:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=5380

Restraints

The cost of installing and maintaining BWTS systems can be high, which can deter some ship owners from investing in them.

There is currently no global standard for BWTS systems, which can lead to confusion and uncertainty for ship owners and manufacturers.

Developing effective and reliable BWTS systems that can operate in a marine environment can be challenging, and not all systems are able to meet the required standards.

Competitive Landscape:

Key companies in the market are focusing on supply chain management and good quality products to gain an edge over the competition. Also, the companies are focusing on various mergers and acquisitions to sustain a stable market share.

For instance, South Korean company Techcross announced the acquisition of Norwegian provider Optimarin, a leading supplier of BWTS systems. This acquisition strengthened Techcross’s position in the market and expanded its global reach.

Evoqua Water Technologies announced the acquisition of ATG UV Technology, a UK-based provider of UV disinfection systems for the marine industry. This acquisition further expanded Evoqua’s portfolio of BWTS systems, and strengthened the company’s position in the market.

Alfa Laval, a leading provider of marine equipment, launched an upgraded version of its PureBallast 2.0 BWTS system in 2021. The new system is designed to provide a higher level of treatment and can be installed on a wider range of vessels.

Norwegian company Optimarin launched a new BWTS system called the OBS Cube in 2021. The system uses a combination of filtration and UV treatment to provide a high level of treatment and is designed for easy installation on a range of vessels.

Moreover, companies are also putting emphasis on chemical-free ways of treating ballast water to lower the environmental impact.

Key Segments of Ballast Water Treatment Systems Industry Research

By Technology: Chemical Treatment Physical Disinfection Treatment Mechanical Treatment

By Ship Type: Tankers Container Ships General Cargo Bulk Carriers

By Service: Installation & Calibration Performance Measurement Recommissioning

By Application: Stationary Portable

By Region: North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Quick Buy (Special Offer Save 20% Now): Ballast Water Treatment Systems (BWTS) Market:

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/5380

Key Questions Covered in the Ballast Water Treatment Systems (BWTS) Market Report:

What will be the estimated size of the Market in 2023?

At what rate will the global Ballast Water Treatment Systems (BWTS) sales grow until 2033?

Which are the factors hampering the Ballast Water Treatment Systems (BWTS) demand?

Which region will spearhead the growth in the global industry by 2033?

Which are the factors driving sales in the Ballast Water Treatment Systems (BWTS) Market during the forecast period?

Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research:

Mobile Water Treatment Systems Market Demand: The global mobile water treatment systems market demand is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% to create an absolute $ opportunity of more than US$ 1,952.0 Mn during the forecast period (2020-2030).

Solar Ventilation Systems Market Sales: Worldwide sales for solar ventilation systems to attain a market valuation of US$ 2.05 billion by 2032. Demand is projected to increase at a CAGR of 4.6%.

Fire Alarm Systems Market Share: At present, the global fire alarm systems market share is valued at US$ 30.12 billion and is anticipated to reach US$ 57.08 billion by 2032. Worldwide demand for fire alarm systems is forecasted to increase at a CAGR of 6.6% between 2022 and 2032.

Voice Evacuation Systems Market Size: The global voice evacuation system market size is estimated at USD 713.7 Million in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 1,636.1 Million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2022 to 2032.

About Fact.MR

We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.