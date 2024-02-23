Lara Trump is working double-time cementing her front-runner status to be the next co-chair of the Republican National Committee (RNC), including laying out her priorities to turbocharge the organization struggling to keep up with its Democrat counterpart’s massive fundraising numbers.
Trump described those priorities during a campaign stop in North Charleston, South Carolina on Wednesday while firing up voters for her father-in-law — former President Donald Trump — ahead of Satu
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- When could Trump become the GOP nominee? Here’s what the numbers tell us - February 23, 2024
- Ballot harvesting, poll watchers and more: Lara Trump reveals her plan to turbocharge RNC - February 23, 2024
- Trump said he could end Ukraine war nearly a year ago but still hasn’t laid out specifics - February 23, 2024