Ballyhack Golf Club Open to the Public for Day of Giving Event

Roanoke, Virginia, June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Private destination pure golf club Ballyhack will host a Dormie Day of Giving event on Monday, June 28. The event, second in Dormie Network’s 2021 philanthropy tournament series, will benefit Youth on Course, The First Tee, and Folds of Honor.

Ballyhack’s Day of Giving event offers two group rate packages, with options for teams to arrive on Sunday night to enjoy a three-course dinner, the Tim Nichols Fireside Country Music Experience, and overnight lodging, or to arrive the day of the event. Both options include an appearance by special guest long-drive champion and Dormie Network Ambassador Jacob Golliday and prizes for various side contests.

All six Dormie Network clubs are hosting a Day of Giving event this year, a unique opportunity for non-members to experience courses from some of the game’s best architects (Coore & Crenshaw, Fazio, Palmer, and George) rarely open to the public.

The Dormie Day of Giving series is part of the Dormie Network Foundation’s pledge of $4.8M of in-kind giving to nonprofits across the country. Area golfers are encouraged to register for this event to experience Ballyhack’s private club and support Youth on Course, The First Tee, and Folds of Honor. For more information, contact Ballyhack Head Professional Matt Bevan.

About Dormie Network

Dormie Network is a national network of private destination golf clubs that includes ArborLinks in Nebraska City, Nebraska; Ballyhack Golf Club in Roanoke, Virginia; Briggs Ranch Golf Club in San Antonio, Texas; Dormie Club in Pinehurst, North Carolina; Hidden Creek Golf Club in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey; and Victoria National Golf Club in Newburgh, Indiana. Each offers a premier golf experience in a relaxing and accommodating environment ideal for business or leisure. Learn more at dormienetwork.com.

Attachment

Dormie_Gives-2021

CONTACT: Brian Schenk, Chief Philanthropy Officer Dormie Network [email protected]