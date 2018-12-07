Baltic Dairy Board, Ltd financial calendar 2019

Baltic Dairy Board, Ltd informs that the financial statements will be presented:
- annual report for year 2018 (together with the opinion of the sworn auditor) from 24.04.2019. till 30.04.2019.
- condensed interim financial statement for first 6 months of year 2019 – 30.08.2019.
Kaspars Kazaks
Chairman of the Board
Phone:+ 371 26010072
e-mail: [email protected]
Nasdaq NewsFeed
GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)
- Norwegian Finans Holding ASA : Held extraordinary general meeting - December 7, 2018
- Tray Sealing Machinery: Worldwide Markets, 2022 - December 7, 2018
- Catering Services: Worldwide Market Analysis & Forecast to 2023 – Increasing Number of Mergers & Acquisitions - December 7, 2018