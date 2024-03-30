Maryland Governor Wes Moore stated Saturday that conditions remain “unsafe” for rescue divers due to weather and debris following the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge.
“Conditions in the water make it unsafe for rescue divers. And we’re not just talking about weather and wind,” Moore said during a press conference, appearing alongside Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott and first responders. “We’re talking about debris, we’re talk
