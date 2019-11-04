BAMKO’s Phil Koosed Named One Of 2019’s Most Influential People In The Promotional Products Industry

SEMINOLE, FL, Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Phil Koosed, President of BAMKO®, LLC, the Branding Division of Superior Group of Companies™ (NASDAQ: SGC), has been named to the Counselor Magazine 2019 Power 50 , a ranking of the most influential people in the promotional products industry. Koosed placed 19th in the final 2019 rankings, an impressive 7 spot jump from his ranking of 26th in 2018. Koosed finds himself in lofty company on a list that includes Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos among other top 20 honorees.

Counselor cited BAMKO’s impressive revenue growth, industry-leading technology, successful courting of high-profile sales reps, and continued recognition as one of the industry’s Best Places to Work as reasons for Koosed’s inclusion and improved ranking from 2018. The Power 50 list is billed as the definitive listing of the most influential people in the $24.7 billion-dollar promotional products industry. The Power 50 list is arrived at through a combination of peer voting, the submission of nominations by industry pros and ASI’s editorial team researching each candidate’s personal and professional achievements over the past year.

“These are exciting times at BAMKO,” said BAMKO’s SVP of Strategic Partnerships, Joshua White. “We are building something at BAMKO that is unlike any other company in the industry. Phil’s vision and leadership drives BAMKO’s commitment to continuously build upon our industry-leading technological supremacy. He does that without ever losing sight of our primary mission: ensuring that BAMKO is an extraordinary place to work where individuals can thrive and grow into their best selves,” said White. “Phil’s inclusion on the Power 50 is well-deserved and we’re grateful that the industry is taking notice of the great things happening at BAMKO.”

About Superior Group of Companies™, Inc. (SGC):

Superior Group of Companies ™ , formerly Superior Uniform Group, established in 1920, is a combination of companies that help customers unlock the power of their brands by creating extraordinary brand experiences for employees and customers. It provides customized support for each of its divisions through its shared services model.

BAMKO ® , Tangerine Promotions ® and Public Identity ® are signature promotional products and branded merchandise brands of Superior Group of Companies. They provide unique custom branding, design, sourcing, and marketing solutions to some of the world’s most successful brands.

Visit http://www.superiorgroupofcompanies.com or www.BAMKO.net for more information.

