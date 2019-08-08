Bang Energy Launches Epic Birthday Cake Bash

Birthday Cake Bash Fab Five Launch Bang® released a 5-SKU, Bang® Birthday Cake Bash™ product rollout. This massive launch includes Bang Energy 16-ounce carbonated RTD, Bang Carbonated Energy Shot, Bang Master Blaster®, Bang Keto Coffee, and Stoked™!

WESTON, Fl., Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — It’s Bold! It’s Brilliant! It’s the ALL NEW Bang Birthday Cake Bash! In an unprecedented and unparalleled move, Bang Energy flexed its innovative brilliance once again with the launch of five new Bang® products celebrating its newest epic flavor, Birthday Cake BashTM (aka “BCB”™). This time around Bang Energy’s vision was to do something spectacular that had never been achieved in the history of the beverage, coffee, and sports nutrition industries.

Therefore, Bang® released a 5-SKU, Bang® Birthday Cake Bash™ product rollout. This massive launch includes Bang Energy 16-ounce carbonated RTD, Bang Carbonated Energy Shot, Bang Master Blaster®, Bang Keto Coffee, and Stoked™!

“Birthday Cake Bash is the most revolutionary and epic Bang Energy flavor launch ever and is backed by record setting Bang sales. As Chief Scientific Officer, we like to accomplish what appears to be scientifically impossible. Acidic carbonated beverages just don’t work well with flavors like birthday cake. However, we flipped the script and overcame this monumental challenge and created a super brilliant new Energy Drink flavor innovation.” — CEO, CSO and Bang® Inventor, Jack Owoc

The brilliant and bold Bang Energy entourage celebrated the launch of the all-new Birthday Cake Bash at the Miami Beach Edition Hotel and the Miami Beach Convention Center. This massive entourage of remarkable Bang Energy influencers, ambassadors, shufflers, and figure skaters partied like it was their Birthday.

However, the most thrilling part of these events was featured live on Instagram on the @BangEnergy page to announce and share the newest addition to the Bang Energy flavors to our amazing 750,000 followers. In addition to its amazing taste, Bang Energy drinks are an excellent alternative to health robbing energy and soft drinks. Along with some of the other innovative flavors, Birthday Cake Bash is powered by 300mgs of caffeine, EAA’s, Electrolytes, CoQ10 and patented Super Creatine®.

A NEW Bang Energy Drink study conducted by Dr. Jose Antonio Ph.D. at the prestigious Nova University has confirmed that Bang Energy increases psychomotor vigilance, enhances mental focus, and reaction times. Once again, this study separates Bang Energy from inferior Bang knock-offs and solidifies Bang as The Frontrunner in sports nutrition and performance beverages!™

Furthermore, Bang Energy launched its long-anticipated newest carbonated drink STOKED™️ (@Stoked.Beverage) which contains 27mg of ultra-potent full spectrum hemp extract at the USA CBD EXPO at the Miami Beach Convention Center this past weekend.

STOKED™️ features four new flavors: Frose Rose™️, Mango Bango™️, Strawberry Blonde™️, and Birthday Cake Bash™️. STOKED™️ contains all-natural flavors, zero carbs, zero sugars, zero calories, and zero artificial flavors.

Finally, Bang Energy fans can have their cake and eat it too, guilt-free. Now you can indulge in zero carb, zero calorie Birthday Cake Bash™ Ecstasy by having your cake and eating too! Head on over to Bang-Energy.com and treat yourself to an early birthday gift.

Birthday Cake Bash is currently available in the 16oz can and the 3oz shot, but soon to be available in Bang Master Blaster and Stoked as well.

Bang Energy Birthday Cake Bash™️ RTD can be purchased at

https://bang-energy.com/product/bang-12-pack/

Bang Energy Birthday Cake Bash™️ Shots can be purchase at

https://bang-energy.com/product/bang-shots-12-pack/

About Bang Energy:

Bang Energy has been producing epic performance beverages and sports nutrition products for more than 27 years. We are unrelenting in our pursuit of creating trendsetting inventions that enhance both physical appearance and physical performance. These innovations, including BANG ENERGY DRINK, are backed by 28 landmark, human-subject studies at UCLA, University of South Alabama, Florida State University, Baylor, University of Southern Maine, Memphis University, College of New Jersey, FIU, Nova University, and other top universities in the country. Likewise, Bang’s cutting-edge marketing, advanced distribution systems, and meteoric growth have been featured by prestigious news and business research outlets such as Forbes and Wells Fargo. Bang® is sold in iconic retailers such as 7 Eleven, Publix, and Walmart; we are the #1 selling beverage of all time in two of the world’s largest health food retailers: GNC and The Vitamin Shoppe; and, we are also the #1 selling beverage of the world’s largest sports nutrition distributor, Europa Sports. Bang is orchestrated by the world’s leading authority, author, and developer of performance-enhancing supplementation and physique-altering nutrition—Founder and CEO, Jack Owoc. For daily trendsetting fun and business updates, stay connected by following Jack Owoc on Instagram: @BangEnergy.CEO.

