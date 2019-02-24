Bangladesh commandos shoot purported hijacker of Biman Bangladesh plane

Bangladeshi commandoes shot a passenger on Sunday who had tried to enter the cockpit of a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight after waving a gun and threatening to blow up the plane, airline and aviation authority officials said.
