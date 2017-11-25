Bangladesh says agreed with Myanmar for UNHCR to assist Rohingya’s return

DHAKA (Reuters) – Bangladesh and Myanmar have agreed to take assistance from the U.N. refugee agency for the repatriation of hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslims, Bangladesh Foreign Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali said on Saturday.
