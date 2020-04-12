Banish ‘self-centredness’, pope tells the world as it faces coronavirus

Pope Francis called on Sunday for global solidarity in fighting the coronavirus pandemic and its economic fallout, urging the relaxation of international sanctions, debt relief for poor nations and ceasefires in all conflicts.
